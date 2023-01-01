Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Land Rover Range Rover

160,741 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2011 Land Rover Range Rover

2011 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD 4dr HSE LUX

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport 4WD 4dr HSE LUX

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

Contact Seller

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,741KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9933200
  • Stock #: 313186
  • VIN: SALSK2D47BA713186

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 313186
  • Mileage 160,741 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • 4WD
  • Accident-Free
  • HSE Luxury
  • Navigation
  • Leather
  • Heated Seats
  • Sunroof

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Phone Number: (204) 615-6979

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Suspension

Air Suspension

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Match Auto Market

2012 Cadillac SRX Base
 86,476 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Genesis...
 120,460 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda CX-7 AWD ...
 149,849 KM
$13,499 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory