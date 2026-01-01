2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

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***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* *D#4140* **** ****AWD LUXURY UNDER 10K IS HERE! MERCEDES E350 4MATIC! AWD, V6, LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMA, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, XENON HEADLIGHTS, ALLOYS, DUAL EXHAUST, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, 2 KEYS, SAFETY AND WARRANTY! *****VALUE PRICED AT $9,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Surround sound: 5.1, Total speakers: 12, Watts: 420, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / organizer, Universal remote transmitter, Vanity mirrors: dual, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on, Rear fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: driver side only heated / heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Driver attention alert system, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: multi-link, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Satellite communications: TeleAid, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front wipers: intermittent / rain sensing, Heated windshield washer jets, Heated windshield wiper rests, Power windows, Window defogger: rear

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

168,001 KM

Details Description Features

$9,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 Luxury 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
14328788

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 Luxury 4MATIC

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

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Contact Seller

$9,991

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
168,001KM
VIN WDDHF8HB7BA493961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 493961
  • Mileage 168,001 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY/5000KM LIMITED POWERTRAIN WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

*D#4140* ****

****AWD LUXURY UNDER 10K IS HERE! MERCEDES E350 4MATIC! AWD, V6, LEATHER INTERIOR WITH HEATED SEATS AND HEATED STEERING WHEEL, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANORAMA, POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, ALARM, KEYLESS ENTRY, AM FM CD, XENON HEADLIGHTS, ALLOYS, DUAL EXHAUST, WILL BE SOLD WITH FRESH OIL CHANGE, 2 KEYS, SAFETY AND WARRANTY!





*****VALUE PRICED AT $9,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback, Radio: AM/FM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Surround sound: 5.1, Total speakers: 12, Watts: 420, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Armrests: rear center folding with storage, Center console trim: wood, Dash trim: wood, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel, Multi-function remote: keyless entry, One-touch windows: 4, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Storage: door pockets / front seatback / organizer, Universal remote transmitter, Vanity mirrors: dual, Exhaust: dual tip, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Grille color: chrome, Infotainment screen size: 7 in., External temperature display, Gauge: tachometer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Front fog lights, Headlights: auto delay off / auto on, Rear fog lights, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: driver side only heated / heated / integrated turn signals, 4WD type: full time, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated, Active head restraints: dual front, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors, Driver attention alert system, Rear seatbelts: center 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear, Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear, Driver seat: heated, Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Front headrests: 2 / adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat: heated, Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining, Rear headrests: 3, Rear seat type: bench, Upholstery: leatherette, Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: multi-link, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Satellite communications: TeleAid, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front wipers: intermittent / rain sensing, Heated windshield washer jets, Heated windshield wiper rests, Power windows, Window defogger: rear

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Exterior

Front fog lights
Rear fog lights

Convenience

External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Braking Assist
Heated windshield washer jets
speed sensitive volume control
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Rear seat type: bench
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Center console: front console with storage
One-touch windows: 4
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
4WD type: full time
Exhaust: dual tip
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Center console trim: wood
Dash trim: wood
Active head restraints: dual front
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Upholstery: leatherette
Satellite communications: TeleAid
Rear air conditioning zones: dual
Armrests: rear center folding with storage
Grille color: chrome
Rear seatbelts: center 3-point
Front struts: MacPherson
Shift knob trim: leather
Subwoofer: 1
Surround sound: 5.1
Front suspension type: multi-link
Heated windshield wiper rests
Total speakers: 12
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver attention alert system
Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear headrests: 3
Vanity mirrors: dual
Watts: 420
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 7 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Front wipers: intermittent / rain sensing
In-Dash CD: 6 disc / MP3 Playback
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / passenger seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure / maintenance due
Seatbelt force limiters: front / rear
Seatbelt pretensioners: front / rear
Side mirrors: driver side only heated / heated / integrated turn signals
Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close / power glass / remotely operated
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on
Front headrests: 2 / adjustable
Driver seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Passenger seat power adjustments: 10 / height / lumbar / reclining
Storage: door pockets / front seatback / organizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

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204-509-XXXX

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204-509-0008

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$9,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2011 Mercedes-Benz E-Class