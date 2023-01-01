2012 BMW X3

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 3 3 , 2 7 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10462146

10462146 Stock #: 3532

3532 VIN: 5UXWX7C51CL736856

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 133,278 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.