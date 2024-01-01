Menu
2014 GMC Acadia

156,806 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLT2 *ZERO ACCIDNET*

2014 GMC Acadia

AWD 4dr SLT2 *ZERO ACCIDNET*

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

156,806KM
Used
VIN 1GKKVSKD5EJ179776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Stock # 3786
  • Mileage 156,806 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!



McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.



Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611



Call today: 204-560-1234



Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB



Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca



Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com



Click here for finance:



https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/



IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER :

This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

Used 2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2 for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2017 GMC Terrain AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-2 197,982 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 149 Sport for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 149 Sport 128,651 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr 137,243 KM $14,980 + tax & lic

