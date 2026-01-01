$12,950+ taxes & licensing
2012 Honda Civic
EX-L
2012 Honda Civic
EX-L
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11254.0
- Mileage 144,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fuel Sipping 2012 Honda Civic EXL , Economical yet powerful 1.8 Litre, Heated Seats, Blue Tooth, Navigation, Cruise Control, Power windows, locks, mirrors are just some of the many great features, Tafata White Exterior with a grey leather interior, Clean Title with no major accidents Just serviced and safetied,.. Very Affordably Priced at only $12,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491
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