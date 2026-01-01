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<p>Fuel Sipping 2012 Honda Civic EXL , Economical yet powerful 1.8 Litre, Heated Seats, Blue Tooth, Navigation, Cruise Control, Power windows, locks, mirrors are just some of the many great features, Tafata White Exterior  with a grey leather interior, Clean Title with no major accidents Just serviced and safetied,.. Very Affordably Priced at only $12,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.   See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491</p>

2012 Honda Civic

144,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L

Watch This Vehicle
13990839

2012 Honda Civic

EX-L

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
144,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F99CH002031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11254.0
  • Mileage 144,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel Sipping 2012 Honda Civic EXL , Economical yet powerful 1.8 Litre, Heated Seats, Blue Tooth, Navigation, Cruise Control, Power windows, locks, mirrors are just some of the many great features, Tafata White Exterior  with a grey leather interior, Clean Title with no major accidents Just serviced and safetied,.. Very Affordably Priced at only $12,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.   See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

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204-488-3793

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$12,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2012 Honda Civic