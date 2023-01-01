2013 Dodge Charger

$15,888 + taxes & licensing 9 9 , 1 4 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9538642

9538642 Stock #: C7511

C7511 VIN: 2C3CDXHGXDH710668

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # C7511

Mileage 99,149 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.