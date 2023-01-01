Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2013 Ford Escape SE is a practical and reliable compact SUV. It comes equipped with a powerful EcoBoost 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 178 horsepower and 184 ft-lbs of torque. The Ginger Ale Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior give it a stylish and modern appearance. This vehicle has been driven less than 9,000 miles per year on average, and currently has below 96,000 miles on the odometer. It has an impressive fuel economy rating of 22 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. The factory default features include air conditioning, power windows and locks, keyless entry, cruise control, a rearview camera, and a 6-speaker sound system. This 2013 Ford Escape SE is in excellent overall condition, making it a great choice for anyone in the market for a dependable and efficient SUV.

2013 Ford Escape

153,904 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

  1. 10817022
  2. 10817022
  3. 10817022
  4. 10817022
  5. 10817022
  6. 10817022
  7. 10817022
  8. 10817022
  9. 10817022
  10. 10817022
  11. 10817022
  12. 10817022
  13. 10817022
  14. 10817022
  15. 10817022
  16. 10817022
  17. 10817022
  18. 10817022
  19. 10817022
  20. 10817022
Contact Seller

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
153,904KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9GX9DUB34122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ginger Ale Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Light Stone
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E31036
  • Mileage 153,904 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2013 Ford Escape SE is a practical and reliable compact SUV. It comes equipped with a powerful EcoBoost 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 178 horsepower and 184 ft-lbs of torque. The Ginger Ale Metallic exterior and Medium Light Stone interior give it a stylish and modern appearance. This vehicle has been driven less than 9,000 miles per year on average, and currently has below 96,000 miles on the odometer. It has an impressive fuel economy rating of 22 MPG in the city and 30 MPG on the highway. The factory default features include air conditioning, power windows and locks, keyless entry, cruise control, a rearview camera, and a 6-speaker sound system. This 2013 Ford Escape SE is in excellent overall condition, making it a great choice for anyone in the market for a dependable and efficient SUV.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Axle ratio: 3.51

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Additional Features

Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Armrests: rear folding
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Rear spoiler: roofline
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Vanity mirrors: dual
4WD type: on demand
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Rear wiper: dual speed
Front brake diameter: 11.9
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Rear brake diameter: 10.0
Rear brake type: drum
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 17.4
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining / 4
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Driver seat manual adjustments: height / reclining / 6
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carland

Used 2013 Ford Escape SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford Escape SE 153,904 KM $12,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Mitsubishi Lancer ES 165,799 KM $11,988 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 4Motion 206,000 KM $11,988 + tax & lic

Email Carland

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

Call Dealer

204-227-XXXX

(click to show)

204-227-4600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape