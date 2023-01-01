2013 Ford Escape

$17,999 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9562243

9562243 Stock #: 322133

322133 VIN: 1FMCU9GX2DUA22133

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.