2013 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
2013 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
185,600KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D89DGA85203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Stock # 3703
- Mileage 185,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!
McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.
Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
Call today: 204-560-1234
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
Click here for finance:
https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application
