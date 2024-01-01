SOLD
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Ford F-150
2013 Ford F-150
Location
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
SOLD
300,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTFX1EF6DFD86144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 300,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
No Safety F150.
Backup camera
Towing package
4x4
Power windows
Power locks
Contact if interested before it's gone
Priced to sale
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From VC Motors
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid LT 226,315 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 135,760 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 197,577 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Email VC Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
VC Motors
1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
Call Dealer
431-338-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
SOLD
VC Motors
431-338-3636
2013 Ford F-150