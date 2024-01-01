2013 Ford F-150

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>No Safety F150.</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Backup camera</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Towing package</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>4x4</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Power windows</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Power locks</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Contact if interested before its gone</span></p><p style=margin: 0px; font-style: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 15px; line-height: normal; font-family: .SF UI; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-variant-emoji: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; color: #050505;><span style=font-family: .SFUI-Regular; vertical-align: 1px; letter-spacing: -0.2px;>Priced to sale </span></p>

2013 Ford F-150

300,000 KM

Details Description Features

SOLD

Make it Yours

2013 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

Location

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

  1. 1708921068
  2. 1708921068
  3. 1708921068
  4. 1708921067
  5. 1708921068
  6. 1708921067
  7. 1708921067
  8. 1708921068
  9. 1708921068
  10. 1708921068
  11. 1708921068
  12. 1708921068
  13. 1708921068
  14. 1708921068
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SOLD

300,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFX1EF6DFD86144

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 300,000 KM

Vehicle Description

No Safety F150.

Backup camera

Towing package

4x4

Power windows

Power locks

Contact if interested before it's gone

Priced to sale 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From VC Motors

Used 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2009 Chevrolet Tahoe Hybrid LT 226,315 KM $5,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT 135,760 KM $9,900 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford F-150 PLATINUM for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Ford F-150 PLATINUM 197,577 KM $16,900 + tax & lic

Email VC Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

Call Dealer

431-338-XXXX

(click to show)

431-338-3636

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
SOLD
VC Motors

431-338-3636

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150