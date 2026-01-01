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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Details Description Features

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2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara **New Arrival**

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14204477

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
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Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4HJWEG6DL500225

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Black Interior
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1965
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
BLACK
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD)
BLACK INTERIOR CLOTH SEATS
3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
18" SATIN CARBON POLISHED FACE ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control
24G CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
BLACK FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

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204-772-XXXX

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204-772-2411

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2013 Jeep Wrangler