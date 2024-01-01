Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>High-Value Options:</strong></p><ul><li>AWD</li><li>Accident Free</li><li>Sunroof</li></ul><p><strong>3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)</strong></p><p><strong>Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.</strong></p><p><strong>Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca</strong></p><p></p><p><strong>Dealer permit: 4858</strong></p><p><strong>Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy</strong></p>

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

136,276 KM

Details Description Features

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

CVT 2.0i Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek

CVT 2.0i Pkg

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

204-615-6979

Contact Seller

$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
136,276KM
Used
VIN JF2GPAVC8DH200300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 300300
  • Mileage 136,276 KM

Vehicle Description

High-Value Options:

  • AWD
  • Accident Free
  • Sunroof

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)

Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.

Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858

Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Match Auto Market

Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek CVT 2.0i Pkg for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek CVT 2.0i Pkg 136,276 KM $16,499 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2013 Subaru Impreza 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 62,148 KM $14,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Outback 3.6R w/Limited Pkg for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Subaru Outback 3.6R w/Limited Pkg 159,630 KM $17,999 + tax & lic

Email Match Auto Market

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Match Auto Market

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

Call Dealer

204-615-XXXX

(click to show)

204-615-6979

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,499

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek