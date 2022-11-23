Menu
2013 Toyota Sienna

162,477 KM

Details Description Features

$23,992

+ tax & licensing
$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Nissan

204-261-3490

2013 Toyota Sienna

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE Bluetooth | Sunroof | 7 Seater | Cruise control

2013 Toyota Sienna

SE Bluetooth | Sunroof | 7 Seater | Cruise control

Location

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

204-261-3490

Sale

$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

162,477KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9435159
  • Stock #: F4WBFT
  • VIN: 5TDXK3DC0DS322557

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pre-Dawn Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 162,477 KM

Vehicle Description

Interested in seeing/hearing more? Book a test drive or click the get more info button and we can help you with whatever you need!
We are here to BUY, SELL and SERVICE your vehicle! Customer experience is EVERYTHING!

All of our purchases comes with the following:
Mandatory alignment on every vehicle
Our Used Vehicles will include a fresh oil change
Full tank of fuel on delivery
Service records if available
CARFAX report

At Birchwood Infiniti Nissan, we hold ourselves to a higher standard. Our number one focus is customer satisfaction.

At Birchwood Nissan Infiniti we pride ourselves on providing a quality pre-owned vehicle as well as a first class purchase experience. Every vehicle we sell goes through a rigorous certified inspection that holds us to the highest level of mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning. As being one of the highest volume pre-owned dealerships in Winnipeg we are constantly scouring the market to ensure that we are also providing our customers with the best price possible. We maintain a high inventory level that allows our customers plenty of options in order to find them their perfect next vehicle!
Dealer permit #0086

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front-wheel drive
Sport tuned suspension
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
3.5L DOHC 24-valve VVT-i V6 engine
6-speed automatic transmission w/OD -inc: trans cooler, lock up torque converter
Pwr-assisted front ventilated & solid rear disc brakes
Torsion beam rear suspension w/gas shock absorbers -inc: coil springs
MacPherson gas strut independent front suspension -inc: coil springs, stabilizer bar
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Roof Rails
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
(4) full-size doors
Temporary spare tire
Heated pwr mirrors
Front fog lamps
Rear Windows Privacy Glass
Intermittent rear wiper/washer
Dual pwr sliding doors
Projector style halogen headlamps
Variable-intermittent front windshield wipers w/de-icer
Pwr back door w/jam protection
Sport style grille
P235/50R19 all-season tires
Smoked headlamp surround
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Body-colour splash guards
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
19" aluminum 6-spoke wheels w/locks
Sport front and rear fascia
Traction Control
Stability Control
Driver Knee Airbag
BACKUP CAMERA
Child-Safety Locks
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front seat-mounted side airbags
Front passenger airbag status indicator
Rear child safety locks
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Brake assist (BA)
Dual-stage driver & front passenger supplemental airbags
Smart stop technology (SST)
Front & rear head curtain airbags
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Front & middle row seat belts w/adjustable anchors -inc: pretensioners, force limiters
Cruise Control
tilt steering
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
HomeLink Garage Door Opener
Leather Steering Wheel
Front & rear cup holders
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Electric rear window defogger
Retained accessory pwr
Lockable glove box
Assist grips
Front centre console box
Coat hooks
Scuff Plates
Bucket front seats
Drivers coin case compartment
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
Multi-info display
Chrome interior door handles
Rear window sunshade
Cargo area tie-down rings & shopping bag hooks
2nd row removable centre console box
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
All-season carpeted floor mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Overhead console box -inc: conversation mirror, sunglass storage
Warnings -inc: low fuel, door ajar, tire pressure, front seat belts, key reminder
Tri-zone independent automatic climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodorizing air filter
Instrumentation -inc: tachometer, dual trip odometer, ECO indicator
Leather-wrapped tilt & telescopic steering wheel -inc audio controls
Sport gauges
2nd row removable 3-passenger multi-functional reclining 40/20/40 split bench seat -inc: removable middle seat, adjustable headrests, tip-up & slide feature
Reclining front captain sport fabric seats w/leatherette trim -inc: 8-way pwr adjustable driver seat, pwr lumbar support, adjustable headrests & foldable armrest
Power Locks
Rear Air Conditioning
Intermittent Wipers
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
XM SATELLITE RADIO
(6) SPEAKERS
Bluetooth Capability
AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input, bluetooth capability, vacuum fluorescent display, XM satellite radio, (6) speakers
Anti-Starter
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Vacuum Fluorescent Display
AM/FM/MP3/WMA stereo w/CD player -inc: USB input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Birchwood Nissan

Birchwood Nissan

3965 Portage Ave #50, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2G8

