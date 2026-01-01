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<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2013 VW TIGUAN, AWD, 153,873 KM</p> <p>2.0 L  4 CYLINDER  ENGINE</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p>AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p> </p> <p> Asking $9,998 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.</p>

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

153,873 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Automatic Highline 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle
14071941

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

4dr Automatic Highline 4Motion

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

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Contact Seller

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
153,873KM
VIN WVGJV3AX0DW621112

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4748
  • Mileage 153,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2013 VW TIGUAN, AWD, 153,873 KM


2.0 L  4 CYLINDER  ENGINE


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


TRACTION CONTROL


 


 Asking $9,998 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Window Defroster

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-8900

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$9,998

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan