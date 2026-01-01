$9,998+ taxes & licensing
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
4dr Automatic Highline 4Motion
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan
4dr Automatic Highline 4Motion
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4748
- Mileage 153,873 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2013 VW TIGUAN, AWD, 153,873 KM
2.0 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
TRACTION CONTROL
Asking $9,998 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
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204-774-8900