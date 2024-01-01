Menu
The 2014 Ford Escape SE is a compact SUV that boasts impressive power with its EcoBoost 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 178 horsepower and 184 foot-pounds of torque. This vehicle comes equipped with several factory default features that enhance the driving experience and provide comfort and convenience to the passengers. Inside the cabin, youll find a six-speaker audio system, a 4.2-inch display screen, and a rearview camera that helps with parking and reversing. The seats are made of high-quality cloth material, and the front seats are power-adjustable. Youll also find air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat. On the exterior, the 2014 Ford Escape SE has 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and a rear spoiler. The vehicle also comes with keyless entry, a keypad entry system, and power mirrors with integrated blind-spot mirrors. Safety features include stability control, traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and full-length curtain airbags. The Ford MyKey system allows you to set speed and volume limits for secondary drivers, making it perfect for families with young drivers. Overall, the 2014 Ford Escape SE is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, powerful, and safe SUV that has all the necessary features for an enjoyable driving experience.

2014 Ford Escape

214,160 KM

$11,988

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

SE

2014 Ford Escape

SE

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

214,160KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU0GXXEUD33824

  Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # F11138
  Mileage 214,160 KM

The 2014 Ford Escape SE is a compact SUV that boasts impressive power with its EcoBoost 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 178 horsepower and 184 foot-pounds of torque. This vehicle comes equipped with several factory default features that enhance the driving experience and provide comfort and convenience to the passengers.



Inside the cabin, you'll find a six-speaker audio system, a 4.2-inch display screen, and a rearview camera that helps with parking and reversing. The seats are made of high-quality cloth material, and the front seats are power-adjustable. You'll also find air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat.



On the exterior, the 2014 Ford Escape SE has 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and a rear spoiler. The vehicle also comes with keyless entry, a keypad entry system, and power mirrors with integrated blind-spot mirrors.



Safety features include stability control, traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and full-length curtain airbags. The Ford MyKey system allows you to set speed and volume limits for secondary drivers, making it perfect for families with young drivers.



Overall, the 2014 Ford Escape SE is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, powerful, and safe SUV that has all the necessary features for an enjoyable driving experience.

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
Air filtration

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar

Clock
External temperature display

Upholstery: Cloth

Rear Privacy Glass
Front fog lights
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody

Keypad Entry
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
One-Touch Windows: 1
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Liftgate window: manual flip-up
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Armrests: rear folding
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Center console: front console with armrest and storage
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Grille color: black
Crumple zones: front
Front air conditioning zones: single
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Window trim: chrome
Rearview monitor: in dash
Rear spoiler: roofline
Total speakers: 6
Power door locks: auto-locking
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Axle ratio: 3.21
Capless fuel filler system
Infotainment: SYNC
Programmable safety key
Electronic messaging assistance: with read function
Steering ratio: 15.2
Front brake diameter: 11.9
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Rear brake diameter: 10.0
Rear brake type: drum
Front brake width: 0.98
Window defogger: rear
Infotainment screen size: 4.2 in.
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level / low oil level / maintenance due
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Driver seat power adjustments: height / lumbar / reclining / 10
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Antenna type: diversity / mast
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Multi-function remote: keyless entry / panic alarm / trunk release
Headlights: auto delay off / auto on/off / halogen
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / phone / voice control
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Radio: AM/FM / voice operated
Storage: accessory hook / cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback
Rear wiper: dual speed / with washer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

$11,988

+ taxes & licensing

Carland

204-227-4600

2014 Ford Escape