2014 Ford Escape
SE
2014 Ford Escape
SE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11138
- Mileage 214,160 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Ford Escape SE is a compact SUV that boasts impressive power with its EcoBoost 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 178 horsepower and 184 foot-pounds of torque. This vehicle comes equipped with several factory default features that enhance the driving experience and provide comfort and convenience to the passengers.
Inside the cabin, you'll find a six-speaker audio system, a 4.2-inch display screen, and a rearview camera that helps with parking and reversing. The seats are made of high-quality cloth material, and the front seats are power-adjustable. You'll also find air conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, and a 60/40-split-folding and reclining rear seat.
On the exterior, the 2014 Ford Escape SE has 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, and a rear spoiler. The vehicle also comes with keyless entry, a keypad entry system, and power mirrors with integrated blind-spot mirrors.
Safety features include stability control, traction control, antilock disc brakes, front-seat side airbags, a driver knee airbag, and full-length curtain airbags. The Ford MyKey system allows you to set speed and volume limits for secondary drivers, making it perfect for families with young drivers.
Overall, the 2014 Ford Escape SE is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a comfortable, powerful, and safe SUV that has all the necessary features for an enjoyable driving experience.
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Convenience
Seating
Exterior
Additional Features
