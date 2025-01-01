$29,988+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
20d Prestige
2018 Jaguar F-PACE
20d Prestige
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$29,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Narvik Black
- Interior Colour Ebony with Tan Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11189
- Mileage 139,448 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the powerful and stylish 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige - the perfect SUV for drivers seeking luxury and performance. This vehicle is powered by a robust 2.0L Diesel Turbo I4 180hp 318ft. lbs. engine that delivers impressive power and acceleration, making it a joy to drive on any road.
The Comfort and Convenience Package is included in this model, providing exceptional features that enhance the driving experience. From the Metallic Paint to the Ebony Headliner, this vehicle is designed to impress. The Gloss Figured Ebony Interior Veneer and Gloss Black Roof Rails add a touch of elegance and sophistication to this already impressive SUV.
The Narvik Black exterior is complemented by the Ebony interior with Tan Stitching, providing a sleek and modern look that is sure to turn heads. This vehicle is in excellent overall condition, making it the ideal choice for drivers who want a reliable and stylish SUV.
In terms of fuel efficiency, the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige delivers an impressive 9.0 L/100km in the city and 7.1 L/100km on the highway. This means you can enjoy the power and performance of this SUV without worrying about excessive fuel costs.
Overall, the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige is a top-of-the-line SUV that offers exceptional features and performance. If you're looking for a luxury SUV that delivers both power and style, this is the vehicle for you. Visit our dealership today to experience the driving pleasure of the Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Exterior
Seating
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carland
Email Carland
Carland
Call Dealer
204-227-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-227-4600