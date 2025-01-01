Menu
Introducing the powerful and stylish 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige - the perfect SUV for drivers seeking luxury and performance. This vehicle is powered by a robust 2.0L Diesel Turbo I4 180hp 318ft. lbs. engine that delivers impressive power and acceleration, making it a joy to drive on any road. The Comfort and Convenience Package is included in this model, providing exceptional features that enhance the driving experience. From the Metallic Paint to the Ebony Headliner, this vehicle is designed to impress. The Gloss Figured Ebony Interior Veneer and Gloss Black Roof Rails add a touch of elegance and sophistication to this already impressive SUV. The Narvik Black exterior is complemented by the Ebony interior with Tan Stitching, providing a sleek and modern look that is sure to turn heads. This vehicle is in excellent overall condition, making it the ideal choice for drivers who want a reliable and stylish SUV. In terms of fuel efficiency, the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige delivers an impressive 9.0 L/100km in the city and 7.1 L/100km on the highway. This means you can enjoy the power and performance of this SUV without worrying about excessive fuel costs. Overall, the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige is a top-of-the-line SUV that offers exceptional features and performance. If youre looking for a luxury SUV that delivers both power and style, this is the vehicle for you.

Used
139,448KM
VIN SADCK2FN0JA296899

  • Exterior Colour Narvik Black
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Tan Stitching
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F11189
  • Mileage 139,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the powerful and stylish 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige - the perfect SUV for drivers seeking luxury and performance. This vehicle is powered by a robust 2.0L Diesel Turbo I4 180hp 318ft. lbs. engine that delivers impressive power and acceleration, making it a joy to drive on any road.



The Comfort and Convenience Package is included in this model, providing exceptional features that enhance the driving experience. From the Metallic Paint to the Ebony Headliner, this vehicle is designed to impress. The Gloss Figured Ebony Interior Veneer and Gloss Black Roof Rails add a touch of elegance and sophistication to this already impressive SUV.



The Narvik Black exterior is complemented by the Ebony interior with Tan Stitching, providing a sleek and modern look that is sure to turn heads. This vehicle is in excellent overall condition, making it the ideal choice for drivers who want a reliable and stylish SUV.



In terms of fuel efficiency, the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige delivers an impressive 9.0 L/100km in the city and 7.1 L/100km on the highway. This means you can enjoy the power and performance of this SUV without worrying about excessive fuel costs.



Overall, the 2018 Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige is a top-of-the-line SUV that offers exceptional features and performance. If you're looking for a luxury SUV that delivers both power and style, this is the vehicle for you. Visit our dealership today to experience the driving pleasure of the Jaguar F-PACE 20d Prestige.

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Roll Stability Control

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Ambient Lighting
Air filtration

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Metallic Paint
Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Seating

Upholstery: Leather

Mechanical

Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Cornering brake control
Drive mode selector
Axle ratio: 3.23

Additional Features

digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
trailer stability control
speed sensitive volume control
Headlight cleaners
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE PACKAGE
Ebony Headliner
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Gloss Black Roof Rails
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Rear vents: second row
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Total speakers: 10
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating
Exhaust: dual tip
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Front suspension type: double wishbone
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Mirror color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Driver seat: heated
Passenger seat: heated
Spare wheel type: steel
Front struts
Footwell lights
Antenna type: mast
Subwoofer: 1
Camera system: rearview
Floor material: carpet
Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic
Hill holder control
Power windows: lockout button
Taillights: LED
Automatic hazard warning lights
Crumple zones: front
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench
Window trim: chrome
Daytime running lights: LED
Courtesy lights: door
Rearview monitor: in dash
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.5
Battery: maintenance-free
Premium brand: Meridian
Electronic parking brake: auto off
Rear spoiler: roofline
Watts: 380
Door sill trim: stainless steel
4WD type: on demand
Armrests: rear center with cupholders
Alternator: 130 amps
Wheel spokes: 7
Shift knob trim: aluminum
Infotainment: InControl
Rear brake diameter: 12.8
Front brake diameter: 12.8
Wheels: aluminum alloy
Connected in-car apps: app marketplace integration
Window defogger: rear
Interior accents: veneer
Infotainment screen size: 8 in.
Instrument cluster screen size: 5 in.
Rearview mirror: auto-dimming
Navigation data: real time traffic
Smart device app compatibility: InControl
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Side mirrors: auto-dimming / heated / integrated turn signals
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / USB / iPod/iPhone / jack
Grille color: black / chrome surround
Reading lights: front / rear
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate / power operated
Power windows: remotely operated / safety reverse
Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 8
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Parking sensors: front / rear
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system / trunk release
Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area / 12V front / 12V rear
Front wipers: rain sensing / variable intermittent
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps / puddle lamps
Center console: front console with armrest and storage / illuminated
Headlights: HID/Xenon / auto delay off / auto on/off
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / multi-function / paddle shifter / phone / voice control
Radio: AM/FM / HD radio / touch screen display / voice operated
Side mirror adjustments: power / power folding / reverse gear tilt
Memorized settings: 3 driver / driver seat / side mirrors / steering wheel
Anti-theft system: alarm / perimeter alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Passenger seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar / height / reclining / 8
Storage: cargo tie-down anchors and hooks / door pockets / front seatback / grocery bag holder / sunglasses holder
Moonroof / Sunroof: anti-trapping / one-touch open/close / power panoramic / sliding sunshade
Smart device app function: engine start / maintenance status / vehicle location
Navigation system: memory card / touch screen display
Cupholders: covered / front / rear / 4
Laminated glass: acoustic windshield / infrared-reflecting windshield
Gloss Figured Ebony Interior Veneer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600

Carland

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

2018 Jaguar F-PACE