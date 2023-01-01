Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Ford Escape

154,248 KM

Details

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Ride Time

204-272-6161

Contact Seller
2014 Ford Escape

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium

Location

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

204-272-6161

  1. 9540646
  2. 9540646
  3. 9540646
  4. 9540646
  5. 9540646
  6. 9540646
  7. 9540646
  8. 9540646
  9. 9540646
  10. 9540646
Contact Seller

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

154,248KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9540646
  • Stock #: 23025
  • VIN: 1FMCU0J98EUD96155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray[Sterling Grey Metallic]
  • Interior Colour Charcoal Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23025
  • Mileage 154,248 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Ride Time

2014 Ford Escape Tit...
 154,248 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Jett...
 162,818 KM
$10,000 + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Jett...
 52,361 KM
$22,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Ride Time

Ride Time

Ride Time

87 Oak Point Highway, Winnipeg, MB R2R 0T8

Call Dealer

204-272-XXXX

(click to show)

204-272-6161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory