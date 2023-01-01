2014 Ford Escape

$14,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 4 , 2 4 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9540646

9540646 Stock #: 23025

23025 VIN: 1FMCU0J98EUD96155

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray[Sterling Grey Metallic]

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23025

Mileage 154,248 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.