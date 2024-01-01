Menu
180,000 KM

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
180,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKUDA71EG543536

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Title, Fresh Safetied, Fully Loaded 2014 Kia Sorento EX, AWD, 7 Passenger, V6 with an automatic transmission and only 187,405 Kms in excellent condition. Buy now while it’s still available.

 

  •   Free 3-Month or 3,000 km Powertrain  Warranty
  •   Fresh Safety
  •   Clean Title
  •   Carfax Available
  •   Extended warranty options available

 

FEATURES:

 

  • Moonroof
  • Leather Seats
  • Heated Seats 
  • Push Button Start
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Keyless Entry 
  • Traction Control 
  • Backup Camera
  • Air Conditioning 
  • Power Steering 
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power locks 
  • Power Windows 

 

And so much more!

 

Dealer # 5759 

 

Financing options are available for your convenience.

 

Location: 1279 B Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

 

Before you come in, You have to book an appointment as we unfortunately won’t be able to assist you without an appointment.

 

For complete details, feel free to visit our website:

 

www.vcmotors.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

