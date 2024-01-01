$11,499+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento
EX w/Snrf
2014 Kia Sorento
EX w/Snrf
Location
VC Motors
1279 B Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
431-338-3636
Certified
$11,499
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 180,000 KM
Vehicle Description
*** Welcome to VC MOTORS***
www.vcmotors.ca
Clean Title, Fresh Safetied, Fully Loaded 2014 Kia Sorento EX, AWD, 7 Passenger, V6 with an automatic transmission and only 187,405 Kms in excellent condition. Buy now while it’s still available.
- Free 3-Month or 3,000 km Powertrain Warranty
- Fresh Safety
- Clean Title
- Carfax Available
- Extended warranty options available
FEATURES:
- Moonroof
- Leather Seats
- Heated Seats
- Push Button Start
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- Traction Control
- Backup Camera
- Air Conditioning
- Power Steering
- Power Mirrors
- Power locks
- Power Windows
And so much more!
Dealer # 5759
Financing options are available for your convenience.
Location: 1279 B Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4
Before you come in, You have to book an appointment as we unfortunately won’t be able to assist you without an appointment.
For complete details, feel free to visit our website:
www.vcmotors.ca
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From VC Motors
Email VC Motors
VC Motors
Call Dealer
431-338-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
431-338-3636