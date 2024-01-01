$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr
2014 Nissan Pathfinder
4WD 4dr
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
117,300KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AR2MM0EC604460
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Stock # 3662
- Mileage 117,300 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!
< strong>
McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.
< strong>
Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
< strong>
Call today: 204-560-1234
< strong>
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
< strong>
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
< strong>
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
< strong>
Click here for finance:
< strong>
https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From McWilliam Auto
2018 Audi A4 2.0 TFSI quattro Komfort S tronic 120,328 KM $22,980 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Tucson AWD 52,561 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class 4dr Sdn C300 4MATIC 144,268 KM $12,980 + tax & lic
Email McWilliam Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2014 Nissan Pathfinder