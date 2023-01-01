$25,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
204-889-6688
2014 Toyota Sienna
SE Sport
Location
Nott Auto Corp
1322 Waverley St, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P5
204-889-6688
$25,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10003139
- Stock #: 7576
- VIN: 5TDXK3DCXES490935
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 7576
- Mileage 185,031 KM
Vehicle Description
Engine Type Gas
Transmission 6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive Type Front wheel drive
Cylinders V6
Base engine size 3.5 L
Total Seating 8
Additional Features:
AM/FM Radio
Power Windows
USB and AUX Ports
Power Mirrors
All of our vehicles will undergo a rigorous 160 Point Inspection & are eligible for our Nott Family Certification!
Call 204-889-6688 or email sales@nott.ca with any questions and to schedule a test drive!
Why Nott get discretely approved NOW! No obligation, pre-approval now! - CLICK HEREBuy now, pay later. Put $0 down and make no payments for 90 days on qualifying vehicles.
Our customers frequently tell us how different their experience was and that buying their car was FUN! Come and see why for 20 years, Winnipeg has been choosing Nott Autocorp for value, quality, and a unique low-pressure buying experience. Our staff will do whatever it takes to find the right vehicle for you and your family and making sure you get great value while providing the most comfortable buying experience possible.
Our huge indoor showroom is located at 1322 Waverley St. @ McGillivray Blvd.
Vehicle History Report available upon request: sales@nott.ca
Price inclusive of any/all fees. GST/PST not included.
Dealer Permit #0318
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nott Auto Corp
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.