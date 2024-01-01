Menu
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include: *Full Multi-point Inspection *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Detailed cleaning

2015 Chevrolet Trax

84,732 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

Contact Seller

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
84,732KM
VIN 3GNCJSSB3FL236567

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Granite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black/Light Titanium
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 84,732 KM

Vehicle Description

Manitoba's #1 Hyundai Dealer! Come and See Why!

We believe the first step to a great customer experience is transparent pricing and payments. Also, with complete online and in-store experience, we allow you to shop the way you want!

Thank you for viewing our inventory online, we would love the opportunity to provide you with more information, photos, or a customized video! Please just ask!
All Used Vehicles at Birchwood Hyundai include:

*Full Multi-point Inspection
*Free CARFAX vehicle report
*Full tank of gas
*Detailed cleaning

Want a better look at a part or feature of this vehicle? Contact us and we can provide you a personalized video to show you in detail!

Experience WAH at Birchwood Hyundai on McPhillips today and see why everyone is heading North to buy their new Hyundai!

Dealer permit #4423
Dealer permit #4423

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
STEERING WHEEL
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
Theft-deterrent system
Driver Information Centere
Air conditioning, single-zone manual
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable (up/down), front
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, covered
Power outlet, auxiliary, 12-volt
Shift knob, satin silver and chrome
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Seat adjuster, front passenger 2-way manual
Seatback, front passenger flat-folding
Armrest, driver seat
Instrumentation, analog with kph speedometer
Windows, power with driver Express-Up/Down
Cruise control, electronic, automatic
Air filter, particle
Heater duct, rear, floor
Storage drawer, front passenger underseat
Assist handles, driver, front passenger and rear outboard includes coat hooks on rear handles
Lighting, interior with front reading lights
Cargo security cover, rigid, removable
Cargo storage, tray under rear floor
Lighting, cargo area, dome
Remote Keyless Entry with panic alarm
Power outlet, 120-volt, 3-prong, located on rear of centere console
Console, front centere with 2 cup holders and storage
Seat adjuster, driver 6-way power
Cup holders, 2 front in console and 2 rear in centere armrest
Floor mat, load floor
Display, 3.5" monochrome cluster digital readouts and analog displays, Ice Blue back lighting

Powertrain

6-Speed Automatic

Power Options

Power

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Air Bags
Rear Vision Camera
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Air bags, 10 total, frontal and knee for driver and front passenger, side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
Door locks, rear child security
StabiliTrak, stability control system includes Traction Control
Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual
Knee protector, driver and front passenger, bolster
Rear Park Assist, sensor indicator
Safety belts, 3-point rear outboard and centere position lap belt
Horn, single-note

Seating

SEAT ADJUSTER

Mechanical

Brake/transmission shift interlock
Hill start assist
All-Wheel Drive
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, 60AH
Alternator, 130 amps
Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio
Engine, ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm, 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Chassis, all-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE
Wipers, front intermittent
Door handles, body-colour
Windshield, solar absorbing
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Wiper, rear intermittent
Skid plate, front and rear fascia, silver-painted
Wheels, 16" (40.6 cm) aluminum
Tires, P205/70R16 all-season, blackwall
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Tire, compact spare
Headlamps, halogen with automatic exterior lamp control
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour, manual-folding
Windshield, acoustic laminated
Glass, deep-tinted, rear windows and liftgate (all windows, except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Mouldings, Anthracite bodyside

Security

Cargo security cover

Media / Nav / Comm

Audio system feature, Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier, including subwoofer
Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier

Additional Features

2015 Chevrolet Trax