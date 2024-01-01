2015 Chevrolet Trax

Steering

Stabilitrak

Wheels

Automatic

body-colour

MIRRORS

ENGINE

TRANSMISSION

brakes

headlamps

Door Locks

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Glass

manual-folding

4-wheel disc

removable

Electric

Tire

unauthorized entry

Electronic

Audio system feature

Chassis

Wipers

except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

outside heated power-adjustable

rear child security

148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

front intermittent

mounted audio and phone interface controls

deep-tinted

10 total

ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L Variable Valve Timing DOHC 4-cylinder sequential MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm

frontal and knee for driver and front passenger

non-variable ratio

rear windows and liftgate (all windows

rigid

halogen with automatic exterior lamp control

16" (40.6 cm) aluminum

power with driver Express-Up/Down

leather-wrapped 3-spoke

driver 6-way power

single-zone manual

side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System

SENSOR INDICATOR

including subwoofer