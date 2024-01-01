Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><strong>Dealer #4660</strong></p><p><strong>2015 Ford Fiesta – Reliable, Fun, and Efficient!</strong></p><p><strong>Standard/ Manual Transmission</strong></p><p>Looking for a stylish and dependable compact car? Check out this 2015 Ford Fiesta, perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. With its sleek design and fuel-efficient performance, this Fiesta offers a delightful driving experience.</p><p><strong>Key Features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> 1.6L 4-cylinder engine – efficient and peppy</li><li><strong>Transmission:</strong> Smooth 6-speed automatic transmission</li><li><strong>Mileage:</strong> 242k km – well-maintained and ready for more adventures</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Comfortable cloth seats with a modern, clean interior</li><li><strong>Infotainment System:</strong> AM/FM radio, CD player, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music</li><li><strong>Safety:</strong> Includes front and side airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), stability control, and traction control</li><li>Efficient fuel economy – great for daily commutes and long drives</li><li>Spacious trunk and versatile rear seating for extra cargo space</li></ul><p><strong>Condition:</strong> Excellent – both mechanically and aesthetically, with a well-maintained interior and exterior.</p><p>Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and fun-to-drive Ford Fiesta! Contact me today to schedule a test drive or for more details.</p><p>Contact us now @ </p><p><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Office # (204) 255-1297 </strong></span></p><p>Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 </p><p>Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 </p><p>Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca </p><p><strong>Address:</strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;><em>2850 Dugald Road.</em></span></p><p><strong>   Hours:</strong> <em>10AM -6PM Monday to Friday</em></p><p><em>               10-5 on Saturdays!</em></p>

2015 Ford Fiesta

242,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Fiesta

4DR SDN S

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Ford Fiesta

4DR SDN S

Location

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

204-255-1297

  1. 1722466119
  2. 1722466119
  3. 1722466119
  4. 1722466119
  5. 1722466119
  6. 1722466163
  7. 1722466163
  8. 1722466163
  9. 1722466163
  10. 1722466163
  11. 1722466163
  12. 1722466163
  13. 1722466163
  14. 1722466163
  15. 1722466163
  16. 1722466162
  17. 1722466163
  18. 1722466163
  19. 1722466163
  20. 1722466163
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
242,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3FADP4AJXFM193975

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FM193975
  • Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer #4660

2015 Ford Fiesta – Reliable, Fun, and Efficient!

Standard/ Manual Transmission

Looking for a stylish and dependable compact car? Check out this 2015 Ford Fiesta, perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. With its sleek design and fuel-efficient performance, this Fiesta offers a delightful driving experience.

Key Features:

  • Engine: 1.6L 4-cylinder engine – efficient and peppy
  • Transmission: Smooth 6-speed automatic transmission
  • Mileage: 242k km – well-maintained and ready for more adventures
  • Interior: Comfortable cloth seats with a modern, clean interior
  • Infotainment System: AM/FM radio, CD player, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music
  • Safety: Includes front and side airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), stability control, and traction control
  • Efficient fuel economy – great for daily commutes and long drives
  • Spacious trunk and versatile rear seating for extra cargo space

Condition: Excellent – both mechanically and aesthetically, with a well-maintained interior and exterior.

Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and fun-to-drive Ford Fiesta! Contact me today to schedule a test drive or for more details.

Contact us now @ 

Office # (204) 255-1297 

Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295 

Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932 

Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca 

Address: 2850 Dugald Road.

   Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday

               10-5 on Saturdays!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Car Guy Inc

Used 2014 Dodge Durango AWD 4DR LIMITED for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 Dodge Durango AWD 4DR LIMITED 361,300 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 2WD 179,350 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Mustang for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2007 Ford Mustang 262,200 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Car Guy Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Car Guy Inc

The Car Guy Inc

2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-1297

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Car Guy Inc

204-255-1297

Contact Seller
2015 Ford Fiesta