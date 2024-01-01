$9,995+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FM193975
- Mileage 242,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer #4660
2015 Ford Fiesta – Reliable, Fun, and Efficient!
Standard/ Manual Transmission
Looking for a stylish and dependable compact car? Check out this 2015 Ford Fiesta, perfect for both city driving and weekend getaways. With its sleek design and fuel-efficient performance, this Fiesta offers a delightful driving experience.
Key Features:
- Engine: 1.6L 4-cylinder engine – efficient and peppy
- Transmission: Smooth 6-speed automatic transmission
- Mileage: 242k km – well-maintained and ready for more adventures
- Interior: Comfortable cloth seats with a modern, clean interior
- Infotainment System: AM/FM radio, CD player, Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and music
- Safety: Includes front and side airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), stability control, and traction control
- Efficient fuel economy – great for daily commutes and long drives
- Spacious trunk and versatile rear seating for extra cargo space
Condition: Excellent – both mechanically and aesthetically, with a well-maintained interior and exterior.
Don’t miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a reliable and fun-to-drive Ford Fiesta! Contact me today to schedule a test drive or for more details.
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
Address: 2850 Dugald Road.
Hours: 10AM -6PM Monday to Friday
10-5 on Saturdays!
