Local Vehicle | New Brakes | Balljoints Replaced | Assist Steps | Tonneau Cover | All Weather Mats | 22 Black Wheels | Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera | All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

69,752 KM

$31,429

+ tax & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE "2-year Maintenance Free!"

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE "2-year Maintenance Free!"

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

$31,429

+ taxes & licensing

69,752KM
Used
VIN 3GTU2UEC9FG377968

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 69,752 KM

Local Vehicle | New Brakes | Balljoints Replaced | Assist Steps | Tonneau Cover | All Weather Mats | 22" Black Wheels | Trailering Package | Rear Vision Camera |
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Purchase the vehicle you want, the way you want! Just click Start Your Purchase today to customize your price, reserve a vehicle, receive a vehicle trade-in value, and complete as much of your purchase as you like from the comfort of your home.

Our Pre-Owned Supercenter has a wide variety of vehicles to choose from. See a great selection of high-quality, carefully reconditioned cars, trucks, and SUVs. Find the perfect fit for your needs, your family, and your budget!

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Airbags
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...

6-Speaker Audio System

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Headlamps, halogen projector
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, body-colour
Bumper, front chrome
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps, top
Bumper, rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
Mouldings, bodyside, body colour (Replaced by (B85) mouldings with (GAT) All-Terrain Package.)
Grille surround, chrome (With (GAT) All-Terrain Package grille is body coloured.)
LED Lighting, cargo box with switch on centre switch bank
Mirror caps, body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Tailgate, locking, utilizes same key as ignition and door
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Windows, power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger, (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Pickup box, Wideside
GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Battery, heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Steering
Stabilitrak
Visors
brakes
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Glass
Seat
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
electric power steering (EPS) assist
deep-tinted
power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
(includes child seat top tether anchor)
4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger
and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing System
includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
rack-and-pinion
rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger
seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control

Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

$31,429

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2015 GMC Sierra 1500