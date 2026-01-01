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<p>Clean one owner local rural MB truck, original paint. 265978 highway kms. Runs and drives excellent, well maintained. Fresh safety certificate with new front axles, front links, left outer tie rod and rear brakes. Smooth, quiet reliable truck. Comes with 6 month warranty included in price.</p><br><p>Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!</p>

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

265,978 KM

Details Description Features

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Base 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 143.5 in. WB Automatic

Watch This Vehicle
14158713

2015 GMC Sierra 1500

Base 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 143.5 in. WB Automatic

Location

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

204-586-8335

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,900

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
265,978KM
VIN 3GTU2TEC1FG298210

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 2746
  • Mileage 265,978 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean one owner local rural MB truck, original paint. 265978 highway kms. Runs and drives excellent, well maintained. Fresh safety certificate with new front axles, front links, left outer tie rod and rear brakes. Smooth, quiet reliable truck. Comes with 6 month warranty included in price.


Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Northstar Motors Inc

Northstar Motors Inc

1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9

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204-586-XXXX

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204-586-8335

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$14,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Northstar Motors Inc

204-586-8335

2015 GMC Sierra 1500