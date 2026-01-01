$14,900+ taxes & licensing
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Base 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 143.5 in. WB Automatic
2015 GMC Sierra 1500
Base 4x4 Crew Cab 5.75 ft. box 143.5 in. WB Automatic
Location
Northstar Motors Inc
1250 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2W 3S9
204-586-8335
Certified
$14,900
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brown
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # 2746
- Mileage 265,978 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean one owner local rural MB truck, original paint. 265978 highway kms. Runs and drives excellent, well maintained. Fresh safety certificate with new front axles, front links, left outer tie rod and rear brakes. Smooth, quiet reliable truck. Comes with 6 month warranty included in price.
Dealer Permit #1363 All advertized prices are subject to applicable taxes. Bank and In-house financing available. Call for details 204-586-8335 or view at Northstar Motors 1250 Main St Winnipeg. Proudly serving Manitoba for over 30 years!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
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