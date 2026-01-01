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<p>Fuel Sipping 2015 Honda Civic EX , Super Clean car throughout, Accident Free history, Economical yet powerful 1.8 Litre, Manual Transmission, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blue Tooth, Cruise Control, Power windows, locks, mirrors are just some of the many great features, Charcoal Grey Exterior <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>with a grey cloth interior, Clean Title with no major accidents Just serviced and safetied,.. Very Affordably Priced at only $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Westside Sales Ltd.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced,<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491</p>

2015 Honda Civic

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Watch This Vehicle
14114116

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
172,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HGFB2E52FH032507

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11276.0
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fuel Sipping 2015 Honda Civic EX , Super Clean car throughout, Accident Free history, Economical yet powerful 1.8 Litre, Manual Transmission, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Blue Tooth, Cruise Control, Power windows, locks, mirrors are just some of the many great features, Charcoal Grey Exterior  with a grey cloth interior, Clean Title with no major accidents Just serviced and safetied,.. Very Affordably Priced at only $13,950. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced,  Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply DP# 9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

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204-488-3793

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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2015 Honda Civic