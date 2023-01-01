$15,495+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200
4dr Sdn C FWD
Location
The Car Guy Inc
2850 Dugald Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3Z5
204-255-1297
Certified
$15,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # GN187495
- Mileage 182,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer# 4660
Comes Safetied
Fully Loaded
Come down to our dealership "The Car Guy Inc" at 2850 Dugald Road to check it out!!!
Some of the premium features Includes:
- Engine: VVT V6
- Automatic Front Wheel Drive
- Back up camera
- Remote Keyless Entry and Push Button Start
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front- Touch Screen
- 6 Performance Speakers
- Panoramic sunroof
- Leather Seats
- Heated front seats
- Heated steering wheel
- Power Driver and passenger Seats
- Cruise Control
and many more…
Contact us now @
Office # (204) 255-1297
Direct Sales # (204) 881-5932
Toll Free # 1-866-439-2295
Email: sales@winnipegcarguy.ca
The Car Guy Inc.
