$18,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT 4x4 l Htd Seats l PWR Liftgate l Remote Start
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT 4x4 l Htd Seats l PWR Liftgate l Remote Start
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$18,980
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
137,349KM
VIN 1FM5K8D87GGA79985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4877
- Mileage 137,349 KM
Vehicle Description
At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE3.5L V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive
Terrain Management System
Drive Mode Select
Power Steering
Remote Start
Trailer Sway ControlSAFETYBackup Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Rear Window DefrosterTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTBluetooth Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
AUX Input
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Voice Command Capability
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Remote Start System
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORLeather Interior
Heated Front Seats
Tri-Zone Climate Control
6 Passenger Seating
Second Row Captain Chairs
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Heated Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Split Folding Third Row Seats
Rear Climate Controls
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear CupholdersEXTERIOR / STYLINGPower Tailgate
LED Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rails
Body Colour Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Privacy Glass
Rear Spoiler
Rear WiperOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4WD Capability
Terrain Management System
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Tow Capability
Traction Management SystemDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4877
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB
IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
$18,980
+ taxes & licensing>
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2016 Ford Explorer