2016 Ford Explorer

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<br>At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE3.5L V6 Engine<br data-start=in.40in. data-end=in.43in. /> Automatic Transmission<br data-start=in.65in. data-end=in.68in. /> Four-Wheel Drive<br data-start=in.84in. data-end=in.87in. /> Terrain Management System<br data-start=in.112in. data-end=in.115in. /> Drive Mode Select<br data-start=in.132in. data-end=in.135in. /> Power Steering<br data-start=in.149in. data-end=in.152in. /> Remote Start<br data-start=in.164in. data-end=in.167in. /> Trailer Sway ControlSAFETYBackup Camera<br data-start=in.212in. data-end=in.215in. /> Rear Parking Sensors<br data-start=in.235in. data-end=in.238in. /> Electronic Stability Control<br data-start=in.266in. data-end=in.269in. /> Traction Control<br data-start=in.285in. data-end=in.288in. /> ABS Brakes<br data-start=in.298in. data-end=in.301in. /> Brake Assist<br data-start=in.313in. data-end=in.316in. /> Tire Pressure Monitoring System<br data-start=in.347in. data-end=in.350in. /> Advanced Airbag System<br data-start=in.372in. data-end=in.375in. /> Child Safety Rear Door Locks<br data-start=in.403in. data-end=in.406in. /> Automatic Headlights<br data-start=in.426in. data-end=in.429in. /> Rear Window DefrosterTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTBluetooth Connectivity<br data-start=in.503in. data-end=in.506in. /> Touchscreen Display<br data-start=in.525in. data-end=in.528in. /> USB Input<br data-start=in.537in. data-end=in.540in. /> AUX Input<br data-start=in.549in. data-end=in.552in. /> Steering Wheel Audio Controls<br data-start=in.581in. data-end=in.584in. /> Voice Command Capability<br data-start=in.608in. data-end=in.611in. /> Cruise Control<br data-start=in.625in. data-end=in.628in. /> Keyless Entry<br data-start=in.641in. data-end=in.644in. /> Push Button Start<br data-start=in.661in. data-end=in.664in. /> Remote Start System<br data-start=in.683in. data-end=in.686in. /> Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORLeather Interior<br data-start=in.760in. data-end=in.763in. /> Heated Front Seats<br data-start=in.781in. data-end=in.784in. /> Tri-Zone Climate Control<br data-start=in.808in. data-end=in.811in. /> 6 Passenger Seating<br data-start=in.830in. data-end=in.833in. /> Second Row Captain Chairs<br data-start=in.858in. data-end=in.861in. /> Power Driver Seat<br data-start=in.878in. data-end=in.881in. /> Power Passenger Seat<br data-start=in.901in. data-end=in.904in. /> Power Windows<br data-start=in.917in. data-end=in.920in. /> Power Door Locks<br data-start=in.936in. data-end=in.939in. /> Power Heated Mirrors<br data-start=in.959in. data-end=in.962in. /> Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel<br data-start=in.992in. data-end=in.995in. /> Split Folding Third Row Seats<br data-start=in.1024in. data-end=in.1027in. /> Rear Climate Controls<br data-start=in.1048in. data-end=in.1051in. /> Center Console Storage<br data-start=in.1073in. data-end=in.1076in. /> Front and Rear CupholdersEXTERIOR / STYLINGPower Tailgate<br data-start=in.1139in. data-end=in.1142in. /> LED Daytime Running Lights<br data-start=in.1168in. data-end=in.1171in. /> Automatic Headlights<br data-start=in.1191in. data-end=in.1194in. /> Fog Lights<br data-start=in.1204in. data-end=in.1207in. /> Alloy Wheels<br data-start=in.1219in. data-end=in.1222in. /> Roof Rails<br data-start=in.1232in. data-end=in.1235in. /> Body Colour Door Handles<br data-start=in.1259in. data-end=in.1262in. /> Body Colour Mirrors<br data-start=in.1281in. data-end=in.1284in. /> Privacy Glass<br data-start=in.1297in. data-end=in.1300in. /> Rear Spoiler<br data-start=in.1312in. data-end=in.1315in. /> Rear WiperOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4WD Capability<br data-start=in.1366in. data-end=in.1369in. /> Terrain Management System<br data-start=in.1394in. data-end=in.1397in. /> Hill Descent Control<br data-start=in.1417in. data-end=in.1420in. /> Trailer Tow Capability<br data-start=in.1442in. data-end=in.1445in. /> Traction Management SystemDEALER PERMIT #4611<br data-start=in.1494in. data-end=in.1497in. /> Stock Number#4877<br data-start=in.1514in. data-end=in.1517in. /> McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB<br><br> IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

2016 Ford Explorer

137,349 KM

Details Description

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT 4x4 l Htd Seats l PWR Liftgate l Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle
14180434

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT 4x4 l Htd Seats l PWR Liftgate l Remote Start

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

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Contact Seller

$18,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
137,349KM
VIN 1FM5K8D87GGA79985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4877
  • Mileage 137,349 KM

Vehicle Description


At McWilliam Auto, we operate as a one-price dealership. Our vehicles are competitively priced from the start to offer exceptional value and a transparent buying experience. All vehicle prices are firm and non-negotiable.in.MECHANICAL / PERFORMANCE3.5L V6 Engine
Automatic Transmission
Four-Wheel Drive
Terrain Management System
Drive Mode Select
Power Steering
Remote Start
Trailer Sway ControlSAFETYBackup Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Electronic Stability Control
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Brake Assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System
Advanced Airbag System
Child Safety Rear Door Locks
Automatic Headlights
Rear Window DefrosterTECHNOLOGY / INFOTAINMENTBluetooth Connectivity
Touchscreen Display
USB Input
AUX Input
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Voice Command Capability
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Push Button Start
Remote Start System
Digital Driver Information DisplayCOMFORT / INTERIORLeather Interior
Heated Front Seats
Tri-Zone Climate Control
6 Passenger Seating
Second Row Captain Chairs
Power Driver Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Heated Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Split Folding Third Row Seats
Rear Climate Controls
Center Console Storage
Front and Rear CupholdersEXTERIOR / STYLINGPower Tailgate
LED Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rails
Body Colour Door Handles
Body Colour Mirrors
Privacy Glass
Rear Spoiler
Rear WiperOFF ROAD / CAPABILITY4WD Capability
Terrain Management System
Hill Descent Control
Trailer Tow Capability
Traction Management SystemDEALER PERMIT #4611
Stock Number#4877
McWilliam Auto, 155 McPhillips Street, Winnipeg MB

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER: This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the vehicle in person and confirm for your self

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

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204-298-XXXX

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204-298-8938

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$18,980

+ taxes & licensing>

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2016 Ford Explorer