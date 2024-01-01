Menu
<p><em><strong>FRESH ON THE LOT!</strong></em></p><p> </p><p>- New MB Safety</p><p>- Top of the line LARIAT</p><p>- Command Start</p><p>- 5.0L Gas Engine</p><p>- Heated/Cooled Leather Seats</p><p>- Heated Rear Seats</p><p>- Navigation</p><p>- 360 Degree Camera</p><p>- Double Panel Moonroof</p><p>- Mileage; 207,261 KMs</p><p>- A/M Rims</p><p>- Newer BF Goodrich Tires </p><p>and much more to offer!</p><p> </p><p>If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.</p>

2016 Ford F-150

207,261 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-150

Lariat - 5.0L - SUPERCREW

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat - 5.0L - SUPERCREW

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

207,261KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF3GFA02582

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,261 KM

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- New MB Safety

- Top of the line LARIAT

- Command Start

- 5.0L Gas Engine

- Heated/Cooled Leather Seats

- Heated Rear Seats

- Navigation

- 360 Degree Camera

- Double Panel Moonroof

- Mileage; 207,261 KMs

- A/M Rims

- Newer BF Goodrich Tires 

and much more to offer!

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2016 Ford F-150