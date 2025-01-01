$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Ford F-150
XLT - SPORT PKG W/ LEATHER/HEATED SEATS
2016 Ford F-150
XLT - SPORT PKG W/ LEATHER/HEATED SEATS
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
294,373KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EF9GFD25986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 294,373 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Brake Assist
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
2016 Ford F-150 XLT - SPORT PKG W/ LEATHER/HEATED SEATS 294,373 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT - 3.6L - 7 PASSENGER STOW & GO SEATS 89,982 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr 1LT 177,170 KM $10,599 + tax & lic
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2016 Ford F-150