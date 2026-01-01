$7,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Focus
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
2016 Ford Focus
SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)
Location
AutoSave Winnipeg
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5
204-774-8900
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 4800
- Mileage 133,030 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)
2016 FORD FOCUS SE FWD, 133,030 KM
2.0 L 4 CYLINDER ENGINE
**Clean Title**
**Manitoba Safety**
FEATURES:
AIR CONDITIONING
AM/FM/CD
AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION
BACK UP CAMERA
BLUETOOTH
CRUISE CONTROL
HEATED SEATS
POWER LOCKS
POWER STEERING
POWER WINDOWS
REMOTE START
TRACTION CONTROL
Asking $7,999 + taxes
** Financing Available O.A.C**
** Warranty Available **
Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500
Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall
1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba
www.autosavewpg.com
While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Security
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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204-774-8900