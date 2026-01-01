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<p>Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)</p> <p>2016 FORD FOCUS SE FWD, 133,030 KM</p> <p>2.0 L  4 CYLINDER ENGINE</p> <p>**Clean Title**</p> <p>**Manitoba Safety**</p> <p> </p> <p>FEATURES:</p> <p> AIR CONDITIONING </p> <p>AM/FM/CD</p> <p>AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION</p> <p>BACK UP CAMERA</p> <p>BLUETOOTH</p> <p>CRUISE CONTROL</p> <p>HEATED SEATS</p> <p>POWER LOCKS</p> <p>POWER STEERING</p> <p>POWER WINDOWS</p> <p>REMOTE START</p> <p>TRACTION CONTROL</p> <p> </p> <p> Asking $7,999 + taxes</p> <p>** Financing Available O.A.C**</p> <p>** Warranty Available **</p> <p> </p> <p>Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500</p> <p>Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall</p> <p>1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba</p> <p>www.autosavewpg.com</p> <p> </p> <p>While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions</p>

2016 Ford Focus

133,030 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Focus

SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

Watch This Vehicle
14536183

2016 Ford Focus

SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M)

Location

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

204-774-8900

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Contact Seller

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
133,030KM
VIN 1FADP3F20GL341971

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 4800
  • Mileage 133,030 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto Save (Dealer # 1747)


2016 FORD FOCUS SE FWD, 133,030 KM


2.0 L  4 CYLINDER ENGINE


**Clean Title**


**Manitoba Safety**


 


FEATURES:


 AIR CONDITIONING 


AM/FM/CD


AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION


BACK UP CAMERA


BLUETOOTH


CRUISE CONTROL


HEATED SEATS


POWER LOCKS


POWER STEERING


POWER WINDOWS


REMOTE START


TRACTION CONTROL


 


 Asking $7,999 + taxes


** Financing Available O.A.C**


** Warranty Available **


 


Call (204)-774-8900 or (204)-999-9500


Located 6 mins away from Polo Park Mall


1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, Manitoba


www.autosavewpg.com


 


While all information is believed to be accurate on this page, please verify any information in question with an Auto Save sales representative. Auto Save is not liable for any errors or omissions

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Trip Odometer
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Comfort

Climate Control

Security

Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Exterior

Rear Window Defroster

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Automatic Headlight

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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AutoSave Winnipeg

AutoSave Winnipeg

1450 Notre Dame Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 3G5

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204-774-XXXX

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204-774-8900

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$7,999

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSave Winnipeg

204-774-8900

2016 Ford Focus