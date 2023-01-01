$15,888+ tax & licensing
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
204-688-1001
2016 Ford Fusion
2016 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
160,078KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10452732
- Stock #: 1380T
- VIN: 3FA6P0G71GR321215
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,078 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- Local MB Unit
- Fresh Trade-in
- New Safety
- Fuel efficient 2.5L Engine
- Rear-view camera
- Bluetooth capability
- SYNC Infotainment System
and much more to offer.
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Available
Additional Features
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
