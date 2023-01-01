Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

160,078 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2016 Ford Fusion

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

204-688-1001

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

160,078KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 10452732
  Stock #: 1380T
  VIN: 3FA6P0G71GR321215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,078 KM

Vehicle Description

FRESH ON THE LOT!

 

- Local MB Unit

- Fresh Trade-in

- New Safety

- Fuel efficient 2.5L Engine

- Rear-view camera

- Bluetooth capability

- SYNC Infotainment System

and much more to offer.

 

If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4

