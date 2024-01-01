Menu
Account
Sign In
<p dir=in.ltrin. >Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!<br><br><strong id=in.docs-internal-guid-871b7821-7fff-804e-4fa7-9cbcb1c39556in. > </strong><p dir=in.ltrin. >McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.<br><br><strong > </strong><p dir=in.ltrin. >Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.<p dir=in.ltrin. >DEALER PERMIT #4611<br><br><strong > </strong><p dir=in.ltrin. >Call today: 204-560-1234<br><br><strong > </strong><p dir=in.ltrin. >Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB <br><br><strong > </strong><p dir=in.ltrin. >Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca<br><br><strong > </strong><p dir=in.ltrin. >Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com<br><br><strong > </strong><p dir=in.ltrin. >Click here for finance:<br><br> <p dir=in.ltrin. >https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

108,779 KM

Details Description

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

XL AWD 4dr 3.3L Auto

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  1. 11100377
  2. 11100377
  3. 11100377
  4. 11100377
  5. 11100377
  6. 11100377
Contact Seller

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
108,779KM
Used
VIN KM8SNDHF8GU134926

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 108,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From McWilliam Auto

Used 2012 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2012 Ford F-150 4WD SUPERCREW 154,799 KM $19,980 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Dodge Grand Caravan 2WD for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan 2WD 144,132 KM $16,980 + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 1500 4X4 Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie for sale in Winnipeg, MB
2014 RAM 1500 4X4 Crew Cab 140.5 Laramie 119,575 KM $26,980 + tax & lic

Email McWilliam Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

Call Dealer

204-298-XXXX

(click to show)

204-298-8938

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Santa Fe