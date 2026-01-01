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<p>Check out the features on this 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport , 4 Wheel Drive, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote starter, <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>Blue Tooth, Reverse camera, air conditioning, cruise control, <span style=mso-spacerun: yes;> </span>tilt steering, power windows, power door locks, mirrors, rear folding seats.  No accident claims, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  This SUV provides the best of both worlds, Fuel economy & performance., Affordably Priced at only $13,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>    </span>See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>  </span>Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale<span style=mso-spacerun: yes;>   </span>DP#9491</p>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Watch This Vehicle
14085387

2016 Jeep Cherokee

Sport

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

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Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
137,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMABXGW330500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out the features on this 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport , 4 Wheel Drive, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote starter,  Blue Tooth, Reverse camera, air conditioning, cruise control,  tilt steering, power windows, power door locks, mirrors, rear folding seats.  No accident claims, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle.  This SUV provides the best of both worlds, Fuel economy & performance., Affordably Priced at only $13,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd.  1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

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204-488-XXXX

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204-488-3793

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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2016 Jeep Cherokee