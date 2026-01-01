$13,950+ taxes & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
2016 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out the features on this 2016 Jeep Cherokee Sport , 4 Wheel Drive, Heated seats, Heated steering wheel, Remote starter, Blue Tooth, Reverse camera, air conditioning, cruise control, tilt steering, power windows, power door locks, mirrors, rear folding seats. No accident claims, Just serviced and safetied, As part of our full disclosure policy a Carfax report comes with every vehicle. This SUV provides the best of both worlds, Fuel economy & performance., Affordably Priced at only $13,950.. plus taxes. Call today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. Westside Sales Ltd. 1461 Waverley Street 204 488 3793. All vehicles safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff . Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location. See our other great deals at WWW.Westsidesales.CA Apply for financing on our website. Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale DP#9491
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