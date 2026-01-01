$14,988+ taxes & licensing
2016 Nissan Juke
NISMO RS
2016 Nissan Juke
NISMO RS
Location
Carland
344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4
204-227-4600
$14,988
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F11146
- Mileage 163,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2016 Nissan JUKE NISMO RS - the ultimate combination of style, performance, and technology! This sporty SUV is designed to turn heads with its unique exterior design and impressive performance capabilities. Powered by a 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 211 horsepower and 184 ft-lbs of torque, the JUKE NISMO RS is a force to be reckoned with on the road.
Let's take a closer look at the factory default features that come with this impressive vehicle. First off, the exterior design of the JUKE NISMO RS is truly one-of-a-kind. It features a distinctive front fascia with a red stripe, NISMO badges, and a black grille. The body is lowered and sits on 18-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in performance tires, giving the JUKE NISMO RS a sporty and aggressive stance.
Inside, the JUKE NISMO RS is just as impressive. The front seats are bolstered for added support during spirited driving, and they are upholstered in red and black leather with suede accents. The steering wheel is also wrapped in leather and features red stitching, while the pedals are made of aluminum for a sporty touch. The instrument cluster is easy to read and provides all the necessary information such as speed, RPM, and fuel level.
The JUKE NISMO RS also comes with a host of technology features that make driving more enjoyable and convenient. The infotainment system features a 5.8-inch touchscreen display that is easy to use and provides access to features such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. There is also a Rockford Fosgate sound system that delivers crisp and clear audio quality.
Other notable features include automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, and heated front seats. The JUKE NISMO RS also comes with a suite of safety features that help keep you and your passengers safe on the road. These features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and a comprehensive airbag system.
In conclusion, the 2016 Nissan JUKE NISMO RS is an impressive vehicle that is sure to turn heads on the road. With its unique exterior design, powerful engine, and impressive list of features, the JUKE NISMO RS is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd. So why wait? Visit your local Nissan dealership today and take the JUKE NISMO RS for a test drive!
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