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Introducing the 2016 Nissan JUKE NISMO RS - the ultimate combination of style, performance, and technology! This sporty SUV is designed to turn heads with its unique exterior design and impressive performance capabilities. Powered by a 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 211 horsepower and 184 ft-lbs of torque, the JUKE NISMO RS is a force to be reckoned with on the road. Lets take a closer look at the factory default features that come with this impressive vehicle. First off, the exterior design of the JUKE NISMO RS is truly one-of-a-kind. It features a distinctive front fascia with a red stripe, NISMO badges, and a black grille. The body is lowered and sits on 18-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in performance tires, giving the JUKE NISMO RS a sporty and aggressive stance. Inside, the JUKE NISMO RS is just as impressive. The front seats are bolstered for added support during spirited driving, and they are upholstered in red and black leather with suede accents. The steering wheel is also wrapped in leather and features red stitching, while the pedals are made of aluminum for a sporty touch. The instrument cluster is easy to read and provides all the necessary information such as speed, RPM, and fuel level. The JUKE NISMO RS also comes with a host of technology features that make driving more enjoyable and convenient. The infotainment system features a 5.8-inch touchscreen display that is easy to use and provides access to features such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. There is also a Rockford Fosgate sound system that delivers crisp and clear audio quality. Other notable features include automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, and heated front seats. The JUKE NISMO RS also comes with a suite of safety features that help keep you and your passengers safe on the road. These features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and a comprehensive airbag system. In conclusion, the 2016 Nissan JUKE NISMO RS is an impressive vehicle that is sure to turn heads on the road. With its unique exterior design, powerful engine, and impressive list of features, the JUKE NISMO RS is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd. So why wait? Visit your local Nissan dealership today and take the JUKE NISMO RS for a test drive!

2016 Nissan Juke

163,525 KM

Details Description Features

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Nissan Juke

NISMO RS

Watch This Vehicle
14115911

2016 Nissan Juke

NISMO RS

Location

Carland

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

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Contact Seller

$14,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
163,525KM
VIN JN8DF5MV7GT350015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F11146
  • Mileage 163,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2016 Nissan JUKE NISMO RS - the ultimate combination of style, performance, and technology! This sporty SUV is designed to turn heads with its unique exterior design and impressive performance capabilities. Powered by a 1.6L Turbo I4 engine that delivers 211 horsepower and 184 ft-lbs of torque, the JUKE NISMO RS is a force to be reckoned with on the road.



Let's take a closer look at the factory default features that come with this impressive vehicle. First off, the exterior design of the JUKE NISMO RS is truly one-of-a-kind. It features a distinctive front fascia with a red stripe, NISMO badges, and a black grille. The body is lowered and sits on 18-inch alloy wheels that are wrapped in performance tires, giving the JUKE NISMO RS a sporty and aggressive stance.



Inside, the JUKE NISMO RS is just as impressive. The front seats are bolstered for added support during spirited driving, and they are upholstered in red and black leather with suede accents. The steering wheel is also wrapped in leather and features red stitching, while the pedals are made of aluminum for a sporty touch. The instrument cluster is easy to read and provides all the necessary information such as speed, RPM, and fuel level.



The JUKE NISMO RS also comes with a host of technology features that make driving more enjoyable and convenient. The infotainment system features a 5.8-inch touchscreen display that is easy to use and provides access to features such as navigation, Bluetooth connectivity, and a rearview camera. There is also a Rockford Fosgate sound system that delivers crisp and clear audio quality.



Other notable features include automatic climate control, keyless entry and ignition, and heated front seats. The JUKE NISMO RS also comes with a suite of safety features that help keep you and your passengers safe on the road. These features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and a comprehensive airbag system.



In conclusion, the 2016 Nissan JUKE NISMO RS is an impressive vehicle that is sure to turn heads on the road. With its unique exterior design, powerful engine, and impressive list of features, the JUKE NISMO RS is the perfect choice for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd. So why wait? Visit your local Nissan dealership today and take the JUKE NISMO RS for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front

Interior

Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Cargo Area Light
Air filtration
Drive mode selector

Convenience

Clock
External temperature display

Exterior

Rear Privacy Glass
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside

Mechanical

Battery Saver
Push-Button Start
Electronic brakeforce distribution

Additional Features

Center Armrest
digital odometer
Radio data system
Braking Assist
speed sensitive volume control
Multi-function display
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Gauge: tachometer
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel trim: leather
Steering wheel: tilt
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Rear brake type: ventilated disc
Floor mat material: carpet
Center console: front console with storage
Power steering: variable/speed-proportional
Reading lights: front
Rear spoiler color: body-color
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front spring type: coil
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Wireless data link: Bluetooth
Spare tire size: temporary
Liftgate window: fixed
Door handle color: body-color
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Upholstery: premium leather
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
One-touch windows: 2
Subwoofer: 1
Tow hooks: front
Floor material: carpet
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Front air conditioning zones: single
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Side mirrors: integrated turn signals
Daytime running lights: LED
Painted brake calipers
Rearview monitor: in dash
Tuned suspension: sport
Rear spoiler: roofline
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Power windows: safety reverse
Interior accents: carbon fiber
Total speakers: 6
Vanity mirrors: dual
Front shock type: twin-tube gas
Rear shock type: twin-tube gas
4WD type: on demand
Front seat type: Recaro
Fender lip moldings: body-color
Camera system: surround view
Front stabilizer bar: diameter 23 mm
Infotainment: NissanConnect
Window defogger: rear
Alternator: 110 amps
Rear stabilizer bar: diameter 22 mm
Premium brand: Rockford Fosgate
Infotainment screen size: 5 in.
Premium Paint - Pearl White
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
Mirror color: red
Interior Illumination Package
Navigation data: real time traffic
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Wheels: painted aluminum alloy
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Radio: AM/FM / touch screen display / voice operated
Floor mats: front / rear
Assist handle: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio / cruise control / phone / voice control
Fuel economy display: MPG / range
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Anti-theft system: alarm / vehicle immobilizer
Electronic messaging assistance: voice operated / with read function
Antenna type: diversity / mast
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Storage: accessory hook / door pockets / front seatback
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding / power
Crumple zones: front / rear
Power door locks: anti-lockout / auto-locking
Warnings and reminders: coolant temperature warning / lamp failure / low fuel level / low oil pressure
Rear wiper: intermittent / with washer
Rear seat folding: flat / split
Navigation system: touch screen display / voice operated
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system
Headlights: auto delay off / halogen
Upholstery accents: contrast stitching / faux suede
Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth / iPod/iPhone / jack / USB
Front headrests: 2 / integrated
Driver seat manual adjustments: 6 / height / reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4 / reclining
Rear headrests: 2 / adjustable
Connected in-car apps: Facebook / Google search / SiriusXM Travel Link / Twitter
NISMO Carpeted Floor Mats and Cargo Mat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

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204-227-XXXX

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204-227-4600

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$14,988

+ taxes & licensing>

Carland

204-227-4600

2016 Nissan Juke