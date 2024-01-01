Menu
The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Diesel Auto is a compact sedan that offers a fuel-efficient and responsive ride. Powered by a 1.6L Diesel Turbo I4 engine, the car produces 137 horsepower and 240ft. lbs. of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and effortless gear changes. The car comes with a range of factory default features that enhance the driving experience. The exterior of the car features 16-inch aluminum wheels, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, and halogen headlamps with automatic light control. The car also comes with a tire pressure monitoring system that alerts the driver if tire pressure falls below a safe level. The interior of the car is spacious and comfortable, with seating for up to five passengers. The seats are upholstered in premium cloth and are heated, providing added warmth on cold days. The car also comes with a six-speaker audio system that includes a 7-inch diagonal color touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Other features that come with the car include a rearview camera, keyless open and start, cruise control, and a driver information center. The car is also equipped with a range of safety features, including ten airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear child security door lock. Overall, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Diesel Auto is a reliable and efficient sedan that offers excellent value for money.

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$14,988

+ tax & licensing

164,035 KM

164,035 KM

Details Description

Location

344 Gertrude Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3L 0M4

204-227-4600

204-227-4600

164,035KM
Used
VIN 1G1BH5SE1H7247708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # E41085
  • Mileage 164,035 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Diesel Auto is a compact sedan that offers a fuel-efficient and responsive ride. Powered by a 1.6L Diesel Turbo I4 engine, the car produces 137 horsepower and 240ft. lbs. of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth and effortless gear changes.



The car comes with a range of factory default features that enhance the driving experience. The exterior of the car features 16-inch aluminum wheels, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, and halogen headlamps with automatic light control. The car also comes with a tire pressure monitoring system that alerts the driver if tire pressure falls below a safe level.



The interior of the car is spacious and comfortable, with seating for up to five passengers. The seats are upholstered in premium cloth and are heated, providing added warmth on cold days. The car also comes with a six-speaker audio system that includes a 7-inch diagonal color touchscreen display, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.



Other features that come with the car include a rearview camera, keyless open and start, cruise control, and a driver information center. The car is also equipped with a range of safety features, including ten airbags, electronic stability control, and a rear child security door lock. Overall, the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Diesel Auto is a reliable and efficient sedan that offers excellent value for money.

