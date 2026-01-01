$16,991+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
LS New Brakes | Low KM
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
LS New Brakes | Low KM
Location
Birchwood Chevrolet
3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1
204-837-5811
$16,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 66,832 KM
Vehicle Description
Bucket Seats | Rear Vision Camera | Bluetooth | Apple Carplay |
This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS is a smart choice for drivers who value efficiency, practicality, and everyday comfort. With its 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, it delivers a smooth and fuel-efficient ride whether you're commuting through the city or cruising the highway. At 66,832 km, this Malibu still has plenty of life left and is priced to make sense.
Key Features:
- Mosaic Black Metallic exterior paired with a Jet Black interior a clean, classic look
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and FWD
- City fuel economy of 8.8 L/100 km and highway of 6.5 L/100 km
- Rear Vision Camera for confident, everyday parking and reversing
- Teen Driver technology customizable safety settings ideal for households with new drivers
- 10 total air bags including knee, side-impact, and roof rail airbags for comprehensive protection
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control and brake assist
- Keyless Start, tilt-and-telescopic steering column, and single-zone electronic air conditioning for added comfort
Ready to make this Malibu yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the right fit on your schedule and your terms.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report
Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.
Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Convenience
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood Chevrolet
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood Chevrolet
Birchwood Chevrolet
Call Dealer
204-837-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-837-5811