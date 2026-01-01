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Bucket Seats | Rear Vision Camera | Bluetooth | Apple Carplay | This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS is a smart choice for drivers who value efficiency, practicality, and everyday comfort. With its 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, it delivers a smooth and fuel-efficient ride whether youre commuting through the city or cruising the highway. At 66,832 km, this Malibu still has plenty of life left and is priced to make sense. Key Features: - Mosaic Black Metallic exterior paired with a Jet Black interior a clean, classic look - Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and FWD - City fuel economy of 8.8 L/100 km and highway of 6.5 L/100 km - Rear Vision Camera for confident, everyday parking and reversing - Teen Driver technology customizable safety settings ideal for households with new drivers - 10 total air bags including knee, side-impact, and roof rail airbags for comprehensive protection - StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control and brake assist - Keyless Start, tilt-and-telescopic steering column, and single-zone electronic air conditioning for added comfort Ready to make this Malibu yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the right fit on your schedule and your terms. All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following: · a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection · a full tank of fuel · Full service records (if available) · a CARFAX report Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter. Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240. Dealer permit #4240

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

66,832 KM

Details Description Features

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LS New Brakes | Low KM

Watch This Vehicle
14228694

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

LS New Brakes | Low KM

Location

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

204-837-5811

Contact Seller
Sale

$16,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
66,832KM
VIN 1G1ZB5ST6HF290087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 66,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Bucket Seats | Rear Vision Camera | Bluetooth | Apple Carplay |
This 2017 Chevrolet Malibu LS is a smart choice for drivers who value efficiency, practicality, and everyday comfort. With its 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, automatic transmission, and front-wheel drive, it delivers a smooth and fuel-efficient ride whether you're commuting through the city or cruising the highway. At 66,832 km, this Malibu still has plenty of life left and is priced to make sense.

Key Features:
- Mosaic Black Metallic exterior paired with a Jet Black interior a clean, classic look
- Fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine with automatic transmission and FWD
- City fuel economy of 8.8 L/100 km and highway of 6.5 L/100 km
- Rear Vision Camera for confident, everyday parking and reversing
- Teen Driver technology customizable safety settings ideal for households with new drivers
- 10 total air bags including knee, side-impact, and roof rail airbags for comprehensive protection
- StabiliTrak stability control system with Traction Control and brake assist
- Keyless Start, tilt-and-telescopic steering column, and single-zone electronic air conditioning for added comfort

Ready to make this Malibu yours? Visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC online at birchwoodchevrolet.ca to reserve this vehicle, start your purchase, or book a test drive. Our team is here to answer any questions and help you find the right fit on your schedule and your terms.
All of our quality pre-owned vehicles are delivered with the following:
· a Birchwood Certified 152 pt Inspection
· a full tank of fuel
· Full service records (if available)
· a CARFAX report

Click, call (204) 837-5811, or visit Birchwood Chevrolet Buick GMC at the Birchwood Auto Park, 3965 Portage Avenue West at the Perimeter.

Special Financing Available! Price does not include taxes. Dealer Permit #4240.
Dealer permit #4240

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Safety

Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor System
Rear Vision Camera
Teen Driver

Convenience

Power Outlet

Exterior

COMPACT SPARE

Additional Features

Stabilitrak
Wheels
Visors
MIRRORS
brakes
steering column
Door Locks
AUXILIARY
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Tires
manual-folding
Seat
4-wheel disc
blackwall
Electric
Tire
tilt and telescopic
12-Volt
rear child security
driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
outside power-adjustable
10 total
frontal and knee for driver and front passenger
rear-window
16" (40.6 cm) aluminum
covered
rear 60/40 split-folding
Headlamp control
automatic on and off
T125/80R16
side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions includes Passenger Sensing System
single-zone electronic
stability control system with brake assist includes Traction Control
P205/65R16 all-season

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Birchwood Chevrolet

Birchwood Chevrolet

3965 Portage Ave #40, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H1

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204-837-XXXX

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204-837-5811

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$16,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Chevrolet

204-837-5811

2017 Chevrolet Malibu