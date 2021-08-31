+ taxes & licensing
Our Beautiful 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT features a 5.3L V8, 4x4, Oversized Tires with a Leveling kit, Z71 off-road Package, Aftermarket Exhaust, Spray in Bedliner, Backup Camera, Fabric Power Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry with Command Start, Power Locks & Windows, Automatic Dual A/C & Heat, Rear Defrost, Satellite XM & AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth Audio, AUX & USB Input, Hands Free Calling & Texting, Trailer Brake Controller, Traction Control & Tow Package including a Trailer Hitch Receiver! Safetied & Serviced with 214,988 kms!
$32,988 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available.
