2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

214,988 KM

$32,988

+ tax & licensing
$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

AutoQuest Auto Sales

204-253-2886

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

204-253-2886

$32,988

+ taxes & licensing

214,988KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8020341
  Stock #: 3290
  VIN: 3GCUKREC9HG123290

  • Exterior Colour Burgandy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Stock # 3290
  • Mileage 214,988 KM

Our Beautiful 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT features a 5.3L V8, 4x4, Oversized Tires with a Leveling kit, Z71 off-road Package, Aftermarket Exhaust, Spray in Bedliner, Backup Camera, Fabric Power Heated Seats, Cruise Control, Keyless Entry with Command Start, Power Locks & Windows, Automatic Dual A/C & Heat, Rear Defrost, Satellite XM & AM/FM Radio, CD Player, Bluetooth Audio, AUX & USB Input, Hands Free Calling & Texting, Trailer Brake Controller, Traction Control & Tow Package including a Trailer Hitch Receiver! Safetied & Serviced with 214,988 kms!

$32,988 plus PST/GST. Dealer #0135. Detailed and reliable CarFax report available.

QUICK, EASY ONLINE FINANCING AVAILABLE at www.autoquestwinnipeg.com

NO GIMMICKS OR HIDDEN FEES, JUST GREAT SERVICE AND VALUE!

WE OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF EXTENDED WARRANTY PACKAGES TO SUIT YOUR NEEDS & BUDGET!

***BBB Torch Award Finalist with an A+ Rating***

View at our convenient location on the south Perimeter Hwy, 205 Melnick Rd.

Call us today at 204-253-2886! No time to call? Send us a TEXT at 204-898-0032!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Privacy Glass
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

AutoQuest Auto Sales

AutoQuest Auto Sales

205 Melnick Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3X 1V5

