Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of todays car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or dont know todays market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB 

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:

https://www.mcwilliamauto.ca/car-loan-application/

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER : 

This vehicle is a used vehicle, all the features and information may not be accurate from the descriptions above, please check the actual vehicle for the actual information.

2017 Dodge Durango

205,313 KM

Details Description

$22,980

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Durango

Citadel 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

11988837

2017 Dodge Durango

Citadel 4dr All-wheel Drive Automatic

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,313KM
VIN 1C4RDJEG0HC744084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 205,313 KM

Vehicle Description


McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-XXXX

204-298-8938

$22,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2017 Dodge Durango