$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
2017 Ford Edge
4DR Sel AWD
Location
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
204-298-8938
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
188,796KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2FMPK4J95HBC18650
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 188,796 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!
< strong>
McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.
< strong>
Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.
DEALER PERMIT #4611
< strong>
Call today: 204-560-1234
< strong>
Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB
< strong>
Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca
< strong>
Email: winnipegcar@gmail.com
< strong>
Click here for finance:
< strong>
https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From McWilliam Auto
2017 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr 176,235 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Malibu 4dr Sdn LS w/1LS 96,692 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge 4DR TITANIUM AWD 172,450 KM $15,980 + tax & lic
Email McWilliam Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
McWilliam Auto
155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8
Call Dealer
204-298-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
McWilliam Auto
204-298-8938
2017 Ford Edge