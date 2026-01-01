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Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

2017 Ford F-150

258,649 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 Raptor **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle
14114137

2017 Ford F-150

4WD SuperCrew 145 Raptor **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
258,649KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTFW1RGXHFA61489

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # T1437A
  • Mileage 258,649 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 1-204-900-8266 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer Permit #4697

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST HIGH OUTPUT -inc: auto start/stop (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Capital Ford Winnipeg

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

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204-772-XXXX

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204-772-2411

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Capital Ford Winnipeg

204-772-2411

2017 Ford F-150