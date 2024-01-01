Menu
2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

214,000 KM

2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

431-338-3636

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8AR1HGD25492

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Ford Explorer (Police) AWD, fully loaded with fantastic features, Local Manitoba vehicle

 

-FRESH SAFETY 

-CLEAN TITLE 

-FREE 3 MONTHS OR 3,000 KM WARRANTY 

-2-WEEK EXCHANGE POLICY 

-EXTENDED WARRANTY OPTIONS 

-CARFAX AVAILABLE 

-READY TO GO 

 

FINANCE AVAILABLE 

-Great Credit History  

-Bad Credit History 

-New Canadian Status 

-Declared Bankruptcy 

-Payments in Collections 

-Been Turned Down by Banks 

-No Credit History 

-Good Credit History 

-Made Late Payments 

 

FEATURES:

Wireless Apple CarPlay 

Android Auto

MirrorLink

Backup Camera

Cruise Control

Electric Mirrors

All wheel drive

Traction Control

 

And more! 

 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

VC Motors

VC Motors

1279 Loudoun Rd, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A4

2017 Ford Police Interceptor Utility