2017 GMC Terrain

194,992 KM

Details Description

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2017 GMC Terrain

2017 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-1

2017 GMC Terrain

AWD 4DR SLE W/SLE-1

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$12,980

+ taxes & licensing

194,992KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10005918
  • Stock #: 3293
  • VIN: 2GKFLSEK1H6157471

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 194,992 KM

Vehicle Description



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

< strong>

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

< strong>

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

< strong>

Call today: 204-560-1234

< strong>

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

< strong>

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

< strong>

Email: winipegcar@gmail.com

< strong>

Click here for finance:



https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

