2017 Jeep Cherokee
L Plus Pkg **New Arrival**
Location
Capital Ford Winnipeg
555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1
204-772-2411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2017 Jeep Cherokee L Plus Pkg **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Cherokee has the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Front Heated Seats, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auxiliary Switch Bank Module, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Heated Steering Wheel, 3.517 Axle Ratio, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Front Ventilated Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit, Power Liftgate, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, and Variable Intermittent Wipers. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.
