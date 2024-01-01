Menu
Come see this 2017 Jeep Cherokee L Plus Pkg **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Billet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Come see this 2017 Jeep Cherokee L Plus Pkg **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine will keep you going. This Jeep Cherokee has the following options: WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II, Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory, Front Heated Seats, Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, Auxiliary Switch Bank Module, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Humidity Sensor, Tonneau Cover, Heated Steering Wheel, 3.517 Axle Ratio, Security Alarm, Premium Cabin Air Filter, Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start, Remote Start System, Pwr Htd Mirrors w/Signals & Lamps, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Front Ventilated Seats, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Mic, Remote Proximity Keyless Entry, Universal Garage Door Opener, Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Settings, Jeep Off-Road Accessory Kit, Power Liftgate, ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF, BLACK, PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, 3.517 AXLE RATIO, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, and Variable Intermittent Wipers. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.517 Axle Ratio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Billet Metallic
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPD AUTO W/ACTIVE DRIVE II (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 7.5" OFF-ROAD ALUMINUM (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L L PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Spd Auto w/Active Drive II Radio/Driver Seat/Mirrors w/Memory Front Heated Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Auxilia...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

