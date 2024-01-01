Menu
Look at this 2020 Ford F-150 XL/XLT/LARIAT/King Ranch/Platinum **New Arrival** . Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded 3.5 L EcoBoost engine will keep you going. This Ford F-150 features the following options: ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system, GVWR: 3,175 kg (7,000 lb) Payload Package, 3.31 Axle Ratio, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, and Safety Canopy System (TM) Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. See it for yourself at Capital Ford Lincoln Winnipeg, 555 Empress Street, Winnipeg, MB R3G3H1.

2020 Ford F-150

150,234 KM

Location

Capital Ford Winnipeg

555 Empress St, Winnipeg, MB R3G 3H1

204-772-2411

150,234KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R2099A
  • Mileage 150,234 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

