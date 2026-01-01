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Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating! Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program! Need more information? *Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter *Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca *Call us at (204) 888-4542 *Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied. *Additional fees may apply to select finance options. *Dealer Permit #4302 Dealer permit #4302

2017 Kia Forte

52,839 KM

Details Description Features

$13,990

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Kia Forte

EX Low KM| Well maintained| Heated Steering

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14203430.814757210?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=14933

2017 Kia Forte

EX Low KM| Well maintained| Heated Steering

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  1. 14203430.814757210?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=14933
  2. 14203430
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$13,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
52,839KM
VIN KNAFX5A80H5721843

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F7K2JD
  • Mileage 52,839 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! Come visit us and see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating!
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Need more information?
*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West Portage Ave & the Perimeter
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Call us at (204) 888-4542

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance options.
*Dealer Permit #4302
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Pwr door locks w/lockout protection

Interior

pwr trunk release
Dual covered visor vanity mirrors
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

Security

Remote keyless entry w/content theft system

Additional Features

A/C w/3 Zone Auto Temp Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

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204-888-XXXX

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204-888-4542

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$13,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2017 Kia Forte