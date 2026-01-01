$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 63 S - V8 BI-TURBO
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE
AMG GLE 63 S - V8 BI-TURBO
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,361 KM
Vehicle Description
🚨 FOR SALE: 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S AMG 🚨
🔥 V8 BI-TURBO | 577 HP | AWD | ONLY 79,361 KMs 🔥
📍 Consignment – Private Sale Opportunity
💎 LUXURY MEETS BRUTAL AMG PERFORMANCE
This handcrafted AMG SUV delivers supercar-level performance with everyday comfort. Powered by a hand-built 5.5L V8 Bi-Turbo, pushing 577 HP, this GLE 63 S offers aggressive performance, stunning looks, and premium luxury throughout.
⚡ PERFORMANCE
- Handcrafted AMG 5.5L V8 Bi-Turbo
- 577 HP / 561 lb-ft Torque
- AMG Performance 4MATIC AWD
- AMG Speedshift 7-Speed Transmission
- AMG Drive Modes (Comfort / Sport / Sport+ / Individual)
- AMG Performance Exhaust
- High-Performance AMG Brakes w/ Red Calipers
✨ EXTERIOR
- Deep Blue Metallic Finish
- 21” AMG Multi-Spoke Black Wheels
- LED Intelligent Lighting System
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Running Boards / Side Steps
- AMG Styling Package
- Quad Exhaust Tips
🛋️ INTERIOR & COMFORT
- Premium AMG Light Leather Interior
- Heated & Ventilated (Air-Conditioned) Front Seats
- Heated Rear Seats
- Power Front Seats w/ Memory Settings
- Rear Seat Entertainment Screens (built into headrests)
- Dual-Zone Climate Control (rear vents + controls)
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Power Liftgate
🎧 TECHNOLOGY
- COMAND Navigation System
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Premium Sound System
- Backup Camera + Parking Sensors
- Keyless Start / Entry
- Multifunction AMG Steering Wheel
🧠 DETAILS THAT STAND OUT (FROM PHOTOS)
- Rear climate control system for passenger comfort
- Built-in rear entertainment screens – perfect for passengers/kids
- Continental performance tires
- AMG multi-spoke wheels with large drilled rotors
- Driver seat memory + power adjustments on door panel
- Premium wood trim + aluminum accents
- Panoramic glass roof adds an open, luxury feel
🛡️ SAFETY
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Collision Prevention Assist
- Attention Assist
- Stability & Traction Control
- Advanced Airbag System
📊 VEHICLE DETAILS
- ✅ 79,361 KMs
- ✅ Exceptionally clean & well-kept
- ✅ AMG Handcrafted Engine (signed)
- ✅ Consignment – Private Sale
💰 RARE AMG SUV – HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION
This is a high-performance luxury SUV that delivers on power, prestige, and practicality — a true AMG experience.
📞 SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY
Message now to book a viewing or test drive.
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204-688-1001