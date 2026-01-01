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<p data-start=101 data-end=257>🚨 <strong data-start=104 data-end=149>FOR SALE: 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S AMG</strong> 🚨<br data-start=152 data-end=155>🔥 <strong data-start=158 data-end=206>V8 BI-TURBO | 577 HP | AWD | ONLY 79,361 KMs</strong> 🔥<br data-start=209 data-end=212>📍 <strong data-start=215 data-end=257>Consignment – Private Sale Opportunity</strong></p><hr data-start=259 data-end=262><p data-start=264 data-end=306>💎 <strong data-start=267 data-end=306>LUXURY MEETS BRUTAL AMG PERFORMANCE</strong></p><p data-start=308 data-end=549>This handcrafted AMG SUV delivers supercar-level performance with everyday comfort. Powered by a <strong data-start=405 data-end=436>hand-built 5.5L V8 Bi-Turbo</strong>, pushing <strong data-start=446 data-end=456>577 HP</strong>, this GLE 63 S offers aggressive performance, stunning looks, and premium luxury throughout.</p><hr data-start=551 data-end=554><p data-start=556 data-end=573>⚡ <strong data-start=558 data-end=573>PERFORMANCE</strong></p><ul data-start=574 data-end=853><li data-section-id=opebcn data-start=574 data-end=612>Handcrafted AMG <strong data-start=592 data-end=612>5.5L V8 Bi-Turbo</strong></li><li data-section-id=99nbs1 data-start=613 data-end=644><strong data-start=615 data-end=644>577 HP / 561 lb-ft Torque</strong></li><li data-section-id=uovgkv data-start=645 data-end=677>AMG <strong data-start=651 data-end=677>Performance 4MATIC AWD</strong></li><li data-section-id=1n6pu1b data-start=678 data-end=719>AMG <strong data-start=684 data-end=719>Speedshift 7-Speed Transmission</strong></li><li data-section-id=d9xjdp data-start=720 data-end=777>AMG Drive Modes (Comfort / Sport / Sport+ / Individual)</li><li data-section-id=lrqtkt data-start=778 data-end=803>AMG Performance Exhaust</li><li data-section-id=it8jd8 data-start=804 data-end=853><strong data-start=806 data-end=853>High-Performance AMG Brakes w/ Red Calipers</strong></li></ul><hr data-start=855 data-end=858><p data-start=860 data-end=874>✨ <strong data-start=862 data-end=874>EXTERIOR</strong></p><ul data-start=875 data-end=1067><li data-section-id=1huhkxy data-start=875 data-end=902>Deep Blue Metallic Finish</li><li data-section-id=cpscjg data-start=903 data-end=941><strong data-start=905 data-end=941>21” AMG Multi-Spoke Black Wheels</strong></li><li data-section-id=1wxd48p data-start=942 data-end=975>LED Intelligent Lighting System</li><li data-section-id=1n5jz68 data-start=976 data-end=995>Panoramic Sunroof</li><li data-section-id=7bb7sj data-start=996 data-end=1025>Running Boards / Side Steps</li><li data-section-id=1h7fkmj data-start=1026 data-end=1047>AMG Styling Package</li><li data-section-id=o5oggh data-start=1048 data-end=1067>Quad Exhaust Tips</li></ul><hr data-start=1069 data-end=1072><p data-start=1074 data-end=1100>🛋️ <strong data-start=1078 data-end=1100>INTERIOR & COMFORT</strong></p><ul data-start=1101 data-end=1422><li data-section-id=1ji6kc5 data-start=1101 data-end=1141>Premium AMG <strong data-start=1115 data-end=1141>Light Leather Interior</strong></li><li data-section-id=yt9oe2 data-start=1142 data-end=1197><strong data-start=1144 data-end=1197>Heated & Ventilated (Air-Conditioned) Front Seats</strong></li><li data-section-id=1ek0xqd data-start=1198 data-end=1221><strong data-start=1200 data-end=1221>Heated Rear Seats</strong></li><li data-section-id=2muod6 data-start=1222 data-end=1264>Power Front Seats w/ <strong data-start=1245 data-end=1264>Memory Settings</strong></li><li data-section-id=exk5jc data-start=1265 data-end=1325><strong data-start=1267 data-end=1302>Rear Seat Entertainment Screens</strong> (built into headrests)</li><li data-section-id=x321q3 data-start=1326 data-end=1377>Dual-Zone Climate Control (rear vents + controls)</li><li data-section-id=pi4g2m data-start=1378 data-end=1405>Ambient Interior Lighting</li><li data-section-id=fbo29j data-start=1406 data-end=1422>Power Liftgate</li></ul><hr data-start=1424 data-end=1427><p data-start=1429 data-end=1446>🎧 <strong data-start=1432 data-end=1446>TECHNOLOGY</strong></p><ul data-start=1447 data-end=1614><li data-section-id=1v84jyl data-start=1447 data-end=1473>COMAND Navigation System</li><li data-section-id=6hyl4r data-start=1474 data-end=1498>Bluetooth Connectivity</li><li data-section-id=171z9at data-start=1499 data-end=1521>Premium Sound System</li><li data-section-id=10pssih data-start=1522 data-end=1555>Backup Camera + Parking Sensors</li><li data-section-id=9vlc31 data-start=1556 data-end=1579>Keyless Start / Entry</li><li data-section-id=1ieegoe data-start=1580 data-end=1614>Multifunction AMG Steering Wheel</li></ul><hr data-start=1616 data-end=1619><p data-start=1621 data-end=1664>🧠 <strong data-start=1624 data-end=1664>DETAILS THAT STAND OUT (FROM PHOTOS)</strong></p><ul data-start=1665 data-end=2034><li data-section-id=p2j38q data-start=1665 data-end=1720><strong data-start=1667 data-end=1720>Rear climate control system for passenger comfort</strong></li><li data-section-id=1i5k1ov data-start=1721 data-end=1792><strong data-start=1723 data-end=1762>Built-in rear entertainment screens</strong> – perfect for passengers/kids</li><li data-section-id=jtogp6 data-start=1793 data-end=1828><strong data-start=1795 data-end=1828>Continental performance tires</strong></li><li data-section-id=ew18zn data-start=1829 data-end=1883>AMG <strong data-start=1835 data-end=1883>multi-spoke wheels with large drilled rotors</strong></li><li data-section-id=1eis7od data-start=1884 data-end=1942>Driver seat <strong data-start=1898 data-end=1942>memory + power adjustments on door panel</strong></li><li data-section-id=v5r8q6 data-start=1943 data-end=1985>Premium <strong data-start=1953 data-end=1985>wood trim + aluminum accents</strong></li><li data-section-id=obm0ci data-start=1986 data-end=2034>Panoramic glass roof adds an open, luxury feel</li></ul><hr data-start=2036 data-end=2039><p data-start=2041 data-end=2055>🛡️ <strong data-start=2045 data-end=2055>SAFETY</strong></p><ul data-start=2056 data-end=2184><li data-section-id=1qsdvtd data-start=2056 data-end=2079>Blind Spot Monitoring</li><li data-section-id=2tmwyn data-start=2080 data-end=2109>Collision Prevention Assist</li><li data-section-id=zluc1 data-start=2110 data-end=2128>Attention Assist</li><li data-section-id=ja327o data-start=2129 data-end=2159>Stability & Traction Control</li><li data-section-id=rim8ml data-start=2160 data-end=2184>Advanced Airbag System</li></ul><hr data-start=2186 data-end=2189><p data-start=2191 data-end=2213>📊 <strong data-start=2194 data-end=2213>VEHICLE DETAILS</strong></p><ul data-start=2214 data-end=2339><li data-section-id=1ov1xny data-start=2214 data-end=2232>✅ <strong data-start=2218 data-end=2232>79,361 KMs</strong></li><li data-section-id=1ncsw5w data-start=2233 data-end=2268>✅ Exceptionally clean & well-kept</li><li data-section-id=kbq6e3 data-start=2269 data-end=2304>✅ AMG Handcrafted Engine (signed)</li><li data-section-id=v55e3v data-start=2305 data-end=2339>✅ <strong data-start=2309 data-end=2339>Consignment – Private Sale</strong></li></ul><hr data-start=2341 data-end=2344><p data-start=2346 data-end=2398>💰 <strong data-start=2349 data-end=2398>RARE AMG SUV – HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION</strong></p><p data-start=2400 data-end=2517>This is a high-performance luxury SUV that delivers on <strong data-start=2455 data-end=2492>power, prestige, and practicality</strong> — a true AMG experience.</p><hr data-start=2519 data-end=2522><p data-start=2524 data-end=2598>📞 <strong data-start=2527 data-end=2553>SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY</strong><br>Message now to book a viewing or test drive.</p>

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

79,361 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 63 S - V8 BI-TURBO

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13983693

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE

AMG GLE 63 S - V8 BI-TURBO

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
79,361KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4JGDA7FB0HA883227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,361 KM

Vehicle Description

🚨 FOR SALE: 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S AMG 🚨
🔥 V8 BI-TURBO | 577 HP | AWD | ONLY 79,361 KMs 🔥
📍 Consignment – Private Sale Opportunity

💎 LUXURY MEETS BRUTAL AMG PERFORMANCE

This handcrafted AMG SUV delivers supercar-level performance with everyday comfort. Powered by a hand-built 5.5L V8 Bi-Turbo, pushing 577 HP, this GLE 63 S offers aggressive performance, stunning looks, and premium luxury throughout.

⚡ PERFORMANCE

  • Handcrafted AMG 5.5L V8 Bi-Turbo
  • 577 HP / 561 lb-ft Torque
  • AMG Performance 4MATIC AWD
  • AMG Speedshift 7-Speed Transmission
  • AMG Drive Modes (Comfort / Sport / Sport+ / Individual)
  • AMG Performance Exhaust
  • High-Performance AMG Brakes w/ Red Calipers

✨ EXTERIOR

  • Deep Blue Metallic Finish
  • 21” AMG Multi-Spoke Black Wheels
  • LED Intelligent Lighting System
  • Panoramic Sunroof
  • Running Boards / Side Steps
  • AMG Styling Package
  • Quad Exhaust Tips

🛋️ INTERIOR & COMFORT

  • Premium AMG Light Leather Interior
  • Heated & Ventilated (Air-Conditioned) Front Seats
  • Heated Rear Seats
  • Power Front Seats w/ Memory Settings
  • Rear Seat Entertainment Screens (built into headrests)
  • Dual-Zone Climate Control (rear vents + controls)
  • Ambient Interior Lighting
  • Power Liftgate

🎧 TECHNOLOGY

  • COMAND Navigation System
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • Premium Sound System
  • Backup Camera + Parking Sensors
  • Keyless Start / Entry
  • Multifunction AMG Steering Wheel

🧠 DETAILS THAT STAND OUT (FROM PHOTOS)

  • Rear climate control system for passenger comfort
  • Built-in rear entertainment screens – perfect for passengers/kids
  • Continental performance tires
  • AMG multi-spoke wheels with large drilled rotors
  • Driver seat memory + power adjustments on door panel
  • Premium wood trim + aluminum accents
  • Panoramic glass roof adds an open, luxury feel

🛡️ SAFETY

  • Blind Spot Monitoring
  • Collision Prevention Assist
  • Attention Assist
  • Stability & Traction Control
  • Advanced Airbag System

📊 VEHICLE DETAILS

  • ✅ 79,361 KMs
  • ✅ Exceptionally clean & well-kept
  • ✅ AMG Handcrafted Engine (signed)
  • ✅ Consignment – Private Sale

💰 RARE AMG SUV – HARD TO FIND IN THIS CONDITION

This is a high-performance luxury SUV that delivers on power, prestige, and practicality — a true AMG experience.

📞 SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY
Message now to book a viewing or test drive.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

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204-688-XXXX

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204-688-1001

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Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2017 Mercedes-Benz GLE