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<h1 data-section-id=kpliee data-start=150 data-end=166>🚨 FOR SALE 🚨</h1><h2 data-section-id=1k4s491 data-start=167 data-end=192>2020 Honda CR-V LX AWD</h2><h3 data-section-id=xkjvi4 data-start=193 data-end=246>Remote Start • Honda Sensing • AWD • Heated Seats</h3><p data-start=248 data-end=395>🤍 <strong data-start=251 data-end=275>Clean White Exterior</strong><br data-start=275 data-end=278>📍 <strong data-start=281 data-end=295>184,787 KM</strong><br data-start=295 data-end=298>⚙️ <strong data-start=301 data-end=327>Automatic Transmission</strong><br data-start=327 data-end=330>❄️ <strong data-start=333 data-end=358>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong><br data-start=358 data-end=361>📲 <strong data-start=364 data-end=395>Factory Remote Engine Start</strong></p><h3 data-section-id=1dhqg7e data-start=397 data-end=417>⭐ TOP FEATURES ⭐</h3><p data-start=419 data-end=914>✅ <strong data-start=421 data-end=445>Factory Remote Start</strong><br data-start=445 data-end=448>✅ <strong data-start=450 data-end=481>Honda Sensing® Safety Suite</strong><br data-start=481 data-end=484>✅ <strong data-start=486 data-end=519>Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)</strong><br data-start=519 data-end=522>✅ <strong data-start=524 data-end=558>Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)</strong><br data-start=558 data-end=561>✅ <strong data-start=563 data-end=602>Forward Collision Mitigation System</strong><br data-start=602 data-end=605>✅ <strong data-start=607 data-end=633>Lane Departure Warning</strong><br data-start=633 data-end=636>✅ <strong data-start=638 data-end=660>Heated Front Seats</strong><br data-start=660 data-end=663>✅ <strong data-start=665 data-end=704>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</strong><br data-start=704 data-end=707 data-is-only-node=>✅ <strong data-start=709 data-end=730>Push Button Start</strong><br data-start=730 data-end=733>✅ <strong data-start=735 data-end=752>Backup Camera</strong><br data-start=752 data-end=755>✅ <strong data-start=757 data-end=783>Bluetooth Connectivity</strong><br data-start=783 data-end=786>✅ <strong data-start=788 data-end=817>Touchscreen Display Audio</strong><br data-start=817 data-end=820>✅ <strong data-start=822 data-end=847>All-Wheel Drive (AWD)</strong><br data-start=847 data-end=850>✅ <strong data-start=852 data-end=868>Alloy Wheels</strong><br data-start=868 data-end=871>✅ <strong data-start=873 data-end=896>Brake Hold Function</strong><br data-start=896 data-end=899>✅ <strong data-start=901 data-end=914>ECON Mode</strong></p><h3 data-section-id=1e0yif1 data-start=916 data-end=954>❄️ PERFECT FOR MANITOBA WINTERS ❄️</h3><p data-start=956 data-end=1246>🔥 <strong data-start=959 data-end=983>Factory Remote Start</strong> lets you warm up the cabin before you leave home.<br data-start=1033 data-end=1036>🔥 <strong data-start=1039 data-end=1061>Heated Front Seats</strong> keep you comfortable on cold mornings.<br data-start=1100 data-end=1103>🔥 <strong data-start=1106 data-end=1113>AWD</strong> provides added confidence on snow-covered roads.<br data-start=1162 data-end=1165>🔥 <strong data-start=1168 data-end=1205>Honda Sensing Safety Technologies</strong> help keep you and your family protected.</p><h3 data-section-id=1y0xr5p data-start=1248 data-end=1270>WHY BUY THIS CR-V?</h3><p data-start=1272 data-end=1462>✔ Legendary Honda Reliability<br data-start=1301 data-end=1304>✔ Excellent Fuel Economy<br data-start=1328 data-end=1331>✔ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area<br data-start=1363 data-end=1366>✔ Advanced Safety Features<br data-start=1392 data-end=1395>✔ Comfortable Daily Driver<br data-start=1421 data-end=1424>✔ Winter-Ready with AWD & Remote Start</p><p data-start=1464 data-end=1550>📞 <strong data-start=1467 data-end=1490>Platinum Auto Sales</strong></p><p data-start=1552 data-end=1626>🚗 <strong data-start=1555 data-end=1623>Remote Start • AWD • Heated Seats • Honda Sensing • Ready To Go!</strong> 🚗</p><p data-start=1628 data-end=1679 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=><strong data-start=1628 data-end=1676>Book your test drive today before its gone!</strong> 🔥</p><p data-start=1628 data-end=1679 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=>STOCK # 1694 | DEALER # 4744</p><p data-start=1628 data-end=1679 data-is-last-node= data-is-only-node=> </p><pre><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>DEALER PERMIT # 4744</span></strong><br><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>FRESH MB SAFETY</span><br><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE</span><br><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>CARFAX available</span><br><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC</span><br><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>All trades considered</span><br><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Extended Warranty available</span><br><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;><strong>Platinum Auto Sales </strong></span><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif;><span style=font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;><strong>conveniently</strong></span></span><strong style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line;> located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!</strong></pre><pre><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS</span><br><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT</span><br><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4</span><br><br><strong><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>REMEMBER THERES NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!</span></strong><br><br><br><br><br><span style=color: #3e4153; font-family: Larsseit, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space: pre-line; background-color: #f8f9f9;>Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).</span></pre>

2020 Honda CR-V

184,787 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14283026

2020 Honda CR-V

LX AWD

Location

Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

204-688-1001

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
184,787KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HKRW2H24LH219140

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 184,787 KM

Vehicle Description

🚨 FOR SALE 🚨2020 Honda CR-V LX AWDRemote Start • Honda Sensing • AWD • Heated Seats

🤍 Clean White Exterior
📍 184,787 KM
⚙️ Automatic Transmission
❄️ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
📲 Factory Remote Engine Start

⭐ TOP FEATURES ⭐

✅ Factory Remote Start
✅ Honda Sensing® Safety Suite
✅ Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
✅ Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
✅ Forward Collision Mitigation System
✅ Lane Departure Warning
✅ Heated Front Seats
✅ Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
✅ Push Button Start
✅ Backup Camera
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ Touchscreen Display Audio
✅ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
✅ Alloy Wheels
✅ Brake Hold Function
✅ ECON Mode

❄️ PERFECT FOR MANITOBA WINTERS ❄️

🔥 Factory Remote Start lets you warm up the cabin before you leave home.
🔥 Heated Front Seats keep you comfortable on cold mornings.
🔥 AWD provides added confidence on snow-covered roads.
🔥 Honda Sensing Safety Technologies help keep you and your family protected.

WHY BUY THIS CR-V?

✔ Legendary Honda Reliability
✔ Excellent Fuel Economy
✔ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area
✔ Advanced Safety Features
✔ Comfortable Daily Driver
✔ Winter-Ready with AWD & Remote Start

📞 Platinum Auto Sales

🚗 Remote Start • AWD • Heated Seats • Honda Sensing • Ready To Go! 🚗

Book your test drive today before it's gone! 🔥

STOCK # 1694 | DEALER # 4744

 

DEALER PERMIT # 4744

FRESH MB SAFETY

200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE

CARFAX available

LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC

All trades considered

Extended Warranty available

Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS

MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT

Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4

REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!




Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2

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204-688-XXXX

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204-688-1001

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Platinum Auto Sales Inc.

204-688-1001

2020 Honda CR-V