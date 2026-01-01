$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
2020 Honda CR-V
LX AWD
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
240 Transport Rd, Winnipeg, MB R2C 2Z2
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,787 KM
Vehicle Description
🤍 Clean White Exterior
📍 184,787 KM
⚙️ Automatic Transmission
❄️ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
📲 Factory Remote Engine Start
✅ Factory Remote Start
✅ Honda Sensing® Safety Suite
✅ Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
✅ Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
✅ Forward Collision Mitigation System
✅ Lane Departure Warning
✅ Heated Front Seats
✅ Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
✅ Push Button Start
✅ Backup Camera
✅ Bluetooth Connectivity
✅ Touchscreen Display Audio
✅ All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
✅ Alloy Wheels
✅ Brake Hold Function
✅ ECON Mode
🔥 Factory Remote Start lets you warm up the cabin before you leave home.
🔥 Heated Front Seats keep you comfortable on cold mornings.
🔥 AWD provides added confidence on snow-covered roads.
🔥 Honda Sensing Safety Technologies help keep you and your family protected.
✔ Legendary Honda Reliability
✔ Excellent Fuel Economy
✔ Spacious Interior & Cargo Area
✔ Advanced Safety Features
✔ Comfortable Daily Driver
✔ Winter-Ready with AWD & Remote Start
📞 Platinum Auto Sales
🚗 Remote Start • AWD • Heated Seats • Honda Sensing • Ready To Go! 🚗
Book your test drive today before it's gone! 🔥
STOCK # 1694 | DEALER # 4744
DEALER PERMIT # 4744
FRESH MB SAFETY
200 POINT INSPECTION SO YOU CAN BUY WITH CONFIDENCE
CARFAX available
LOW RATE FINANCING AVAILABLE *OAC
All trades considered
Extended Warranty available
Platinum Auto Sales conveniently located off the East Perimeter Hwy at our NEW LOCATION 240 TRANSPORT RD!
THE MPI TIRE PROGRAM IS AVAILABLE MSG FOR DETAILS
MPI GLASS DIRECT REPAIR/REPLACEMENT
Open 6 days a week Mon-Friday 9-6 Sat 9-4
REMEMBER THERE'S NO BETTER DEAL THEN A PLATINUM DEAL!
Disclaimer: Please call dealership for availability. Price excludes taxes. Accepted payment methods: Cash, Debit, Certified Cheque, Bank Draft & Credit Cards(surcharge applies to all credit card purchases over $1000).
Vehicle Features
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204-688-1001