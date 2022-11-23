2017 Nissan Altima

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 2 9 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9334783

9334783 Stock #: 17NA42907

17NA42907 VIN: 1N4AL3AP8HN342907

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Mileage 150,293 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.