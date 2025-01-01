Menu
2018 BMW X5 M-Sport Local Trade | Clean Title | Exceptionally Serviced | Fully Loaded

2018 BMW X5

144,215 KM

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing
2018 BMW X5

M-Sport | Local | Clean Title

13184315

2018 BMW X5

M-Sport | Local | Clean Title

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$29,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,215KM
VIN 5UXKR0C57J0X94419

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 94419
  • Mileage 144,215 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 BMW X5 M-Sport Local Trade | Clean Title | Exceptionally Serviced | Fully Loaded
Key Features:
M-Sport Package with Sport Seats
Driver Safety Package with Adaptive Cruise Control |
Premium Package(Heads up Display, Harmon Kardon Audio)
Alcantara Headliner, Night Vision
Heated Seats/Cooled Seats, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel
Panoramic Sunroof, Power Multifunction Splitgate Trunk
Navigation, Backup Camera, Parking Sensors, Bluetooth
Power Liftgate, Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start
Local Trade with Excellent Service History
Clean Title,


Luxury, Performance, and Presence:
This X5 M-Sport brings sharp styling, confident performance, and a cabin that feels genuinely premium. With M-Sport enhancements and stacked option packages, it stands out immediatelyboth in how it looks and how it drives.


Exceptionally Maintained, Fully Equipped, Turn-Key Ready:
A clean-title X5 with this level of service history and this many packages is exactly what you want in a BMW. It feels tight, strong, and well-cared for throughout. Everything about it reflects proper ownership.


Our Take:
A heavily optioned, M-Sport X5 with Night Vision, Alcantara, and just about every option available? Thats a rare find. If you want luxury, athleticism, and a fully-loaded spec, this one hits every note.


We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different.

At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified.
Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan:
30 Day Warranty on all MB Safety certificate related items.
CarFax Vehicle History Report
2 sets of Keys
Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Remote Starr, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...)
And of course a Full tank of Gas.

There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest.
We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions!

Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different!

Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail.

To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca

The Car Store on Main
-Uniquely Different-

www.thecarstore.ca
Local: 204-669-1248
Toll Free: 877-634-2975

A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!

*PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T)
Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control

Seating

Heated Seats

Security

Anti-Theft

Safety

Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Car Store on Main

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

$29,991

The Car Store on Main

204-669-1248

2018 BMW X5