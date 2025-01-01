Menu
Local, One Owner, Lease Return with New Rear Brakes! - Heads Up Display HUD - Heated,Ventilated, Massaging Comfort Seats Wrapped in Tartufo Merino Leather - Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof - MyBMW Remote Engine Start - Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk - Wireless Apple CarPlay - Wireless Android Auto - Soft Close Doors - Glass Controls - Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control - Side Sunshades - Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera - BMW Drive Recorder - M Sport Exhaust System - M Sport Package - M Aerodynamics Package - Blue M Sport Brakes - Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters - Adaptive M Suspension - Gloss Black Roof Rails - M Leather Steering Wheel -22 Inch M Sport Wheel Package - Nappa Leather Dashboard - Merino Leather - Advanced Driver Assistance Package - Driving Assistant Professional - Radar Adaptive Cruise Control - Active Lane Keep Assistant - Active Blind Spot Detection - Steering and Lane Control - Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including: A full CARFAX vehicle report Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas. BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience Certifiable BMW Vehicles 21 Loaner Vehicles Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799. Dealer Permit #9740

2022 BMW X5

65,411 KM

$63,982

+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i Premium Excellence | Driver Assist Pro | M Sport

2022 BMW X5

xDrive40i Premium Excellence | Driver Assist Pro | M Sport

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$63,982

+ taxes & licensing

Used
65,411KM
VIN 5UXCR6C02N9J96350

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tartufo
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 65,411 KM

Local, One Owner, Lease Return with New Rear Brakes!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Heated,Ventilated, Massaging Comfort Seats Wrapped in Tartufo Merino Leather
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Soft Close Doors
- Glass Controls
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- Side Sunshades
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- BMW Drive Recorder
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Blue M Sport Brakes
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- M Leather Steering Wheel
-22 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- Nappa Leather Dashboard
- Merino Leather
- Advanced Driver Assistance Package
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Steering and Lane Control
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740

Birchwood BMW

Birchwood BMW

45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-452-7799

$63,982

Birchwood BMW

204-452-7799

2022 BMW X5