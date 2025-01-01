$63,982+ taxes & licensing
2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i Premium Excellence | Driver Assist Pro | M Sport
2022 BMW X5
xDrive40i Premium Excellence | Driver Assist Pro | M Sport
Location
Birchwood BMW
45-3965 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-452-7799
$63,982
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic
- Interior Colour Tartufo
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 65,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Lease Return with New Rear Brakes!
- Heads Up Display HUD
- Heated,Ventilated, Massaging Comfort Seats Wrapped in Tartufo Merino Leather
- Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass LED Illuminated Sunroof
- MyBMW Remote Engine Start
- Comfort Access with Kick Activated Power Trunk
- Wireless Apple CarPlay
- Wireless Android Auto
- Soft Close Doors
- Glass Controls
- Automatic 4 Zone Climate Control
- Side Sunshades
- Parking Assistant Plus with 360 Degree Surround View Camera
- BMW Drive Recorder
- M Sport Exhaust System
- M Sport Package
- M Aerodynamics Package
- Blue M Sport Brakes
- Sport Automatic Transmission with Paddle Shifters
- Adaptive M Suspension
- Gloss Black Roof Rails
- M Leather Steering Wheel
-22 Inch M Sport Wheel Package
- Nappa Leather Dashboard
- Merino Leather
- Advanced Driver Assistance Package
- Driving Assistant Professional
- Radar Adaptive Cruise Control
- Active Lane Keep Assistant
- Active Blind Spot Detection
- Steering and Lane Control
- Front Collision Warning with Emergency Braking
Unforgettable experiences guaranteed! Buy your next Pre-Owned vehicle from Birchwood BMW and enjoy brand specific luxuries including:
A full CARFAX vehicle report
Complete vehicle detailing & a full tank of gas.
BMW Factory Certified Technicians with 100+ Years of Experience
Certifiable BMW Vehicles
21 Loaner Vehicles
Discover the ultimate driving experience today! Book your appointment at 204-452-7799.
Dealer Permit #9740
Dealer permit #9740
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Birchwood BMW
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Birchwood BMW
Birchwood BMW
Call Dealer
204-452-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
204-452-7799